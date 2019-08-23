Middleton's girls golf team cruised to the team title at the Waunakee Invite on Friday.

The Cardinals shot 334 at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek to win by 19 strokes over Hartland Arrowhead.

Middleton's Glenna Sanderson shot 4-over 76 to earn medalist honors by three shots over Verona's Andrea Schleeper.

Janesville Craig shot 382 to take seventh in the 11-team field. Junior Kallie Lux finished eighth with a round of 86.

Craig hosts Madison West and Middleton in a Big Eight triangular Tuesday at Glen Erin.

Waunakee Invite

At Meadows of Sixmile Creek (72)

TEAM SCORES

Middleton 334, Arrowhead 353, Madison Memorial 358, Waunakee 365, Reedsburg 372, Madison West 377, Janesville Craig 382, Wisconsin Dells 387, Verona 422, McFarland 494, East Troy inc.

TOP MEDALISTS

Glenna Sanderson (Mid) 76, Andrea Schleeper (Ver) 79, Kate Meier (Mid) 81, Lauren Peterson (Arr) 82, Ellie Kaiser (Arr) 84, Ana Kielley (MM) 85, Kallie Lux (JC) 86

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Craig--Lux 41-45--86, Sara Nerad 49-47--96, Morgan Knilans 45-50--105, Lauren Dammen 45-50--95