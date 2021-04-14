Host Middleton came away with a victory over Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial in a high school girls golf triangular Wednesday.
Vivian Cressman and Ellie Frisch each shot 8-over 80 to lead Middleton to a team score of 327 at Pleasant View Golf Course. Craig was second with 370, while Beloit Memorial did not field a complete team.
Senior Kallie Lux paced Craig with an 83, and freshman Mya Nicholson fired an 88.
Craig plays at Beloit Country Club on Friday.
MIDDLETON 327, CRAIG 370, BELOIT incomplete
Middleton--Vivian Cressman 41-39--80, Ellie Frisch 40-40--80, Glenna Sanderson 38-44-82, Milanne Dahmen 43-42--85.
Craig--Kallie Lux 41-42--83, Mya Nicholson 44-44-88, Lauren Dammen 43-52--95, Morgan Knilans 48-56--104.
Beloit--Sarah Ramsden 43-50--93, Olivia Cronin 50-49--99, Megan Scott 54-53--107.