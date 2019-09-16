Milton freshman Hannah Dunk is putting together an impressive debut season on the high school girls golf circuit.

Dunk added a second-place finish at the Crusade Fore a Cure event to her resume Monday.

She birdied three of her first eight holes on the way to a 3-over-par 77 that was just one stroke behind medalist Kate Meier of Middleton.

Middleton cruised to the team title, shooting 329 to beat Bay Port by 27 strokes. Milton (380) was sixth, Janesville Craig (402) was ninth and Janesville Parker (434) was 14th.

Craig junior Kallie Lux shot 88 to finish tied for 12th, leading a shorthanded Craig team.

“This is an intimidating course, and we are playing with three-quarters of our normal lineup,” Craig coach Alex Schaar said. “With Sara (Nerad) resting her shoulder, we get to see what our younger players can do.

“The future looks bright for the Cougars.”

Crusade Fore a Cure

At Maple Bluff CCTEAM SCORESMiddleton 329, Bay Port 356, Edgewood 361, Notre Dame 362, Waunakee 368, Milton 380, Madison West 396, Sun Prairie 401, Janesville Craig 402, Madison Memorial 417, Verona 419, Osseo-Fairchild 428, Oregon 433, Janesville Parker 434, Fort Atkinson 444, Watertown 452, Madison La Follette 476

TOP MEDALISTSKate Meier (Mid) 76, Hannah Dunk (Mil) 77, Grace Welch (Edg) 78, Grace Durkin (ND) 78, Alyssa Schmidt (Ore) 78

AREA TEAM RESULTSMilton—Dunk 77, Reagan Moisson 93, Molly Jaeggi 97, Anna Pember 113

Craig—Kallie Lux 88, Morgan Knilans 102, Lauren Dammen 103, Esther Jung 109

Parker—Bria McDade 103, Sarah Zimmerman 105, Mia Clarquist 107, Madelyn Olson 119