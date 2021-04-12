Janesville Craig’s girls golf team picked up another victory early in the alternate fall season Monday.
Led by senior Kallie Lux’s 9-over 80 at Glen Erin Golf Club, Craig beat Milton 352-400 in a nonconference dual meet.
Freshman Mya Nicholson shot 83, junior Lauren Dammen shot 88 and Esther Jung rounded out the scoring with a 101.
Craig was coming off a program-record 326 in its season opener.
“Putting it into perspective, the program record was 354 set in 2019, so we are pretty happy with a 352,” Craig coach Alex Schaar said. “We had several ladies that played well. Today was a blessing with several high points.”
Reagan Moisson led the Red Hawks with an 85, followed by Molly Jaegi at 91.
Craig plays at Middleton on Wednesday. Milton is set to host Mount Horeb on Wednesday.
CRAIG 352, MILTON 400Craig—Kallie Lux 35-45—80, Mya Nicholson 43-40—83, Esther Jung 49-52—101, Lauren Dammen 42-46—88.
Milton—Reagan Moisson 39-46—85, Molly Jaegi 46-45—91, Sara Kronberg 57-59—116, Bethany Vidruk 54-54—108.