EVANSVILLE—Mya Nicholson became the first Janesville girls golfer to finish first in the Big Eight Conference Tournament last season as a sophomore.
She had so much fun, she decided to repeat that feat Thursday.
The Craig junior shot a 3-over-par 75 to finish first by five strokes in the tournament held at the Evansville Golf Club.
Nicholson had two birdies, five bogeys and 11 pars in her winning round.
“I’m pleased,” Nicholson said.
The highlight of the round came on the 131-yard par-3 13th, when she sank a 20-foot birdie putt.
Nicholson was at even par through 15 holes when curiosity got the best of her.
“Then I looked on my phone for the actual scores,” she said. “I saw that I was up.”
For whatever reason, she finished with three straight bogeys after that. Thankfully, they didn’t hurt her in the standings.
“I was confident coming in here,” she said. “I mean, I won it last year against really good competition.”
Nicholson, who just missed making it to the WIAA state tournament last year, has her goal set at making it to University Ridge this season, especially with the sectional meet scheduled to be held at the Janesville Country Club on Oct. 3.
“Not a whole lot of girls can hit the ball as far as her,” Craig coach Alex Schaar said of Nicholson. “She’s a lot of fun to coach and watch play.”
The Cougars finished fifth in the team standings.
Parker, meanwhile, finished third in the team standings, led by Sarah Zimmerman’s 88.
Parker coach John Zimmerman said his team’s third-place finish fell just short of his expectations.
“We finished third in the regular season at 8-2,” Zimmerman said. “We wanted to be in the top two, but we fell five shots back of Sun Prairie West.
“The girls did a good job and now we get ready for regionals at Evergreen in Elkhorn next week (Tuesday).”
Zimmerman praised the play of Macy Grover, who shot a 44 on the back nine to finish with a 98.
With temperatures in the 60s and a breeze, the conditions were much cooler than the players have been accustomed to.
“That front nine showed its teeth again this year,” Zimmerman said. “It was windy and cold. It warmed up on the back nine. But this is a tough golf course.”
That didn’t seem to bother Nicholson.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Evansville Golf Club (Par 72) TEAM RESULTS
Middleton 322, Sun Prairie West 382, Janesville Parker 387, Madison West 396, Janesville Craig 398, Verona 405, Sun Prairie East 409, Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette and Madison Memorial, all incomplete.
TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS
1. Mya Nicholson (JC) 75, 2. Vivian Cressman (Mid) 80, via tiebreaker, 3. Sarah Ramsden (Bel) 80, 4. Isabel Royle (SPW) 81, 5. Ellen Close (Mid) 83, 6. Amanda Beckman (Mid) 84, 7. Abby Schroeder (Mid) 85, 8. Sophia Royle (SPE) 87, 9. Sarah Zimmerman (JP) 88, 10. Brooklyn Fleming (MW) 88.
PARKER, CRAIG INDIVIDUAL SCORES
3. Parker (387)—Sarah Zimmerman 44-44—88; Bailey Carlson 53-49—103, Maddie Olson 51-48—99, Macy Grover 54-44—98.
5. Craig (398)—Mya Nicholson 37-38—75, Rowan Dunn 55-51—106, Ella Shea 58-50—108, Josie Thomsen 55-54—109.