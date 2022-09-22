EVANSVILLE—Mya Nicholson became the first Janesville girls golfer to finish first in the Big Eight Conference Tournament last season as a sophomore.

She had so much fun, she decided to repeat that feat Thursday.

JVG_220923_BIG8GOLF03.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Parker’s Sarah Zimmerman hits an approach shot toward the second hole at Evansville Golf Club on Thursday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you