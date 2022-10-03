Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson chips her ball toward the pin on the ninth hole during a tournament at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton in August. Nicholson qualified for the individual state tournament to be held Oct. 10-11 after shooting an 85 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional at the Janesville Country Club on Monday.
Milton’s Hannah Dunk putts toward the first hole at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn on Sept. 27. Dunk won the WIAA Division 1 regional that day and followed that up with a sectional win at the Janesville Country Club on Monday. She led the field with a 1-over 73.
Bethany Vidruk of Milton hits from a bunker at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn on Sept. 27 during a WIAA Division 1 regional golf meet. Vidruk qualified for the state girls golf tournament Monday after recording a score of 92 at the Janesville Country Club in a Division 1 sectional meet.
This time, Mya Nicholson made sure she had qualified for the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Golf Tournament before she packed her clubs away Monday afternoon.
The Janesville Craig junior shot an 85 over a rugged Janesville Country Club course to qualify as an individual for the state tournament to be played next Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
Milton High senior Hannah Dunk tamed the Country Club like no other golfer Monday afternoon. Dunk shot a 1-over 73 to earn medalist honors by six strokes over Union Grove’s Allie McBryde.
Dunk’s teammate, junior Bethany Vidruk, also earned a spot in the state tournament with a 92, which was the third behind Dunk and Nicholson among golfers not on the top two teams Monday.
Westosha Central topped Southern Lakes Conference rival Union Grove 344-357 for low team honors. Westosha is the top-rated team in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin rankings, with Union Grove second.
Last year, Nicholson was part of the first tier of golfers who teed off at the sectional at The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha. She was convinced her 73 would hold up to give her one of the individual berths for state.
“I put all my clubs away, took my shoes off and put everything in the van,” Nicholson said Monday.
But Madeline Fiebig of Kettle Moraine shot a 31 on the front nine and tied Nicholson’s 73. That forced a playoff to determine who would qualify for the state tournament.
“I ran to get my clubs, got to the first playoff hole, and I was super stressed out about everything,” Nicholson said.
“Then Madeline had a 20- to 25-foot putt, and she made it.
And Nicholson went home. She erased that disappointment Monday.
“This was something she’s had on her goal sheet for a while,” Craig coach Alex Schaar said. “It was tough out there today.”
On Monday, Nicholson was in the final group of the day.
Walking down the fairway, people who were following another golfer in Nicholson’s foursome delivered some good news off their phone.
“They came up to me and said, ‘As long as you don’t 22-putt this hole, you’ll be in,’” she said.
Twenty-two putts would've been a stretch, but there were plenty of putting green horror stories circulating among participants after the round. The greens at the country club are difficult to begin with, but the lack of rain recently made them rock hard.
Dunk, who is a country club member, realized on the practice green that the greens would be fast, and that any downhill putt on the course’s sloping greens would be hazardous.
She had a specific plan of attack.
“Just staying below the hole on every single hole,” she said. “And hitting it in the fairway. That’s all I focused on today.
“Those downhill putts were fast,” Dunk said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen these greens so fast. Usually I’m not that concerned about (being below the hole). But today, I was super concerned about it.”
This will be the third time Dunk has qualified for the state tournament.
She will be joined by teammate Vidruk.
“I’m really excited,” Vidruk said. “I knew there was a possibility of (qualifying).
“I just wanted to play my game.”
Vidruk echoed other players’ observations about the greens.
“We’ve practiced here before, but today they seem especially fast,” said Vidruk, who will be playing the University Ridge course for the first time.
Two Janesville Parker High golfers finished their high school careers at the sectional. Senior Sarah Zimmerman shot a 96, while classmate Maddie Olson had a 97.
JANESVILLE PARKER SECTIONAL
At Janesville Country Club (72)
TEAM RESULTS
(Top two teams advance to WIAA Division 1 girls state tournament at University Ridge Golf Course, Oct. 10-11)
Westosha Central 344, Union Grove 357, Milton 394, Mukwonago 399, Janesville Craig 409, Burlington 415, Kettle Moraine 415, Wilmot 463.