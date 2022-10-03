JVG_221004_SECTGOLF01
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson chips her ball toward the pin on the ninth hole during a tournament at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton in August. Nicholson qualified for the individual state tournament to be held Oct. 10-11 after shooting an 85 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional at the Janesville Country Club on Monday.

 Anthony Wahl

This time, Mya Nicholson made sure she had qualified for the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Golf Tournament before she packed her clubs away Monday afternoon.

The Janesville Craig junior shot an 85 over a rugged Janesville Country Club course to qualify as an individual for the state tournament to be played next Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

JVG_221004_SECTGOLF02
Buy Now

Milton’s Hannah Dunk putts toward the first hole at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn on Sept. 27. Dunk won the WIAA Division 1 regional that day and followed that up with a sectional win at the Janesville Country Club on Monday. She led the field with a 1-over 73.
JVG_221004_SECTGOLF03
Buy Now

Bethany Vidruk of Milton hits from a bunker at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn on Sept. 27 during a WIAA Division 1 regional golf meet. Vidruk qualified for the state girls golf tournament Monday after recording a score of 92 at the Janesville Country Club in a Division 1 sectional meet.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you