Janesville Craig's girls golf team wrapped up a successful Big Eight dual meet season Wednesday.

Sara Nerad shot 86 to lead the Cougars to a 376 total at Edelweiss Golf Club and a win over Verona.

Craig finished the conference season with an 8-1 record and second-place finish behind unbeaten and top-ranked Middleton.

"Finishing second in the Big Eight going into the conference tournament is a pretty sweet deal," Craig coach Alex Schaar said. "We will go back to work tomorrow and try to make some good things happen next Thursday."

Craig and Janesville Parker compete in the Big Eight Tournament next Thursday at Evansville Golf Club.

At Edelweiss (Par 72)

CRAIG 376, VERONA 408

Craig--Kallie Lux 92; Sara Nerad 86; Morgan Knilans 100; Lauren Dammen 98

Verona--Andrea Schleeper 83; Caitlyn Ott 92; Alice Overland 105; Audrey Stoesz 128