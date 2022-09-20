Milton senior Hannah Dunk came up a stroke short of Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker in the Badger East Conference girls golf meet at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison on Tuesday.
Stricker, daughter of PGA pro Steve, turned in a score of 74 to lead the Warriors to the team crown. They beat the second-place Red Hawks 324-373 after no other Waunakee varsity scorer finished lower than tied for sixth.
Bethany Vidruk, a junior for Milton, joined her teammate in the top four with a 78.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE MEET
TEAM RESULTS
Waunakee 324, Milton 373, DeForest 387, Monona Grove 387, Fort Atkinson 401, Stoughton 436, Beaver Dam 472, Watertown 497.
Payton Schmidt of Jefferson led her team to a Rock Valley Conference girls golf meet victory Tuesday with a meet-leading score of 39.
Two Eagles players, Schmidt and Annika Bilau, finished in the top four to secure a seven-stroke victory over Lakeside Lutheran, 182-189.
Beloit Turner's Clara Baertschi was fifth, carding a 45 at Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Delavan. Also in the top 10 among area players was Rylie Cook of Edgerton, who was one of three players tied for sixth with a 46.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET
TEAM RESULTS
Jefferson 182, Lakeside Lutheran 189, McFarland 193, Edgerton 198, East Troy 199, Cambridge 237, Beloit Turner 238, Clinton 238, Evansville 242
Kylie Walker of Westosha Central and Norah Roberts of Union Grove tied for the low score of 74 in the Southern Lakes Conference girls golf meet held Tuesday.
The Falcons won the team competition at Ives Grove Golf Links in Sturtevant with a combined score of 326, beating the Broncos' 334. The top seven finishers in the meet all came from Westosha or Union Grove.
Junior Chloe Chappell led Lake Geneva Badger with a 90, good for an eighth-place tie. Elkhorn sophomore Kate Krauklis tied for 19th and led her team with a 104.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MEET
TEAM RESULTS
Westosha Central 326, Union Grove 334, Burlington 385, Wilmot 405, Lake Geneva Badger 428, Elkhorn 472, Waterford 476.