The Janesville Parker girls golf team posted its second-best nine-hole score of the season and closed its Big Eight Conference dual schedule with a win Tuesday.

Parker topped La Follette at Yahara Golf Course, 203-219, with Bria McDade's 5-over 41 leading the Vikings.

Sarah Zimmerman shot 52 for Parker, while Madelyn Olson shot 53 and Baleigh Pajerski shot 57.

"The girls played solid on an unfamiliar course," Parker coach John Zimmerman wrote in an email. "We continue to get better as the season goes on."

La Follette's Angelina Myhr took medalist honors with a 3-over 39.

Parker finished the Big Eight dual season with a 3-6 record. The conference meet is scheduled for Sept. 26 at Evansville Golf Club.

JANESVILLE PARKER 203, LA FOLLETTE 219

At Yahara Golf Course (36)

Parker--Bria McDade 41, Sarah Zimmerman 52, Madlyn Olson 53, Baleigh Pajerski 57.

La Follette--Angelina Myhr 39, Kylie Chandler 53, Lily Sims 62, Kayna Griffin 65.