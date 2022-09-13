Girls golf Girls golf: Nicholson medalist in Janesville Craig's two-stroke loss to Madison West By ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP STAFF Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON—Mya Nicholson shot 1-under 71 to win medalist honors, but her Janesville Craig girls golf team lost 378-380 against Madison West in a Big Eight dual at Odana Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.Nicholson shot 2-under 34 on the front nine. Josie Thomsen (101), Rowan Dunn (104) and Ella Shea (104) also scored for the Cougars.“Our ladies played some of their best golf of the year,” Janesville Craig girls golf coach Alex Schaar said. “We are a very young team and the seeds that we planted this year will pay off next year.”Brooklyn Fleming led West with a round of 79.Craig tees it up next at the Parker Invite at Riverside Golf Course at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Contractor abruptly ends Beloit's Bird scooter program Parker holds off Craig in all-time classic Janesville Craig placekicker Lilli Rick is nearly automatic Barry: A fond farewell Death notices for Sep. 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form