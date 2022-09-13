01STOCK_GOLF

MADISON—Mya Nicholson shot 1-under 71 to win medalist honors, but her Janesville Craig girls golf team lost 378-380 against Madison West in a Big Eight dual at Odana Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.

Nicholson shot 2-under 34 on the front nine. Josie Thomsen (101), Rowan Dunn (104) and Ella Shea (104) also scored for the Cougars.

