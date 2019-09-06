Kallie Lux led all players with a 5-over 77, and the Janesville Craig girls golf team picked up two Big Eight Conference wins Friday at a triangular against Beloit Memorial and Madison Memorial at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.

Lux finished 12 strokes ahead of the next-best individual—teammate Sara Nerad (89).

The Cougars totaled 364 strokes to finish comfortably ahead of Madison Memorial (395). Beloit did not field a complete lineup.

Morgan Knilans shot 94 for Craig, followed by Lauren Dammen (104).

The Cougars will travel to Middleton today for a nonconference meet at Pleasant View Golf Course.

CRAIG 364, MADISON MEMORIAL 395, BELOIT INC.

At Krueger-Haskell Golf Course (72)

Craig (364)—Kallie Lux 77, Sara Nerad 89, Morgan Knilans 94, Lauren Dammen 104.