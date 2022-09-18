JANESVILLE—The Janesville Parker Golf Classic has been a highlight of the Vikings' schedule every since head coach John Zimmerman created it 27 years ago.
The latest chapter, held Saturday at Riverside Golf Course, featured highlights from both of the city's high schools.
Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson, who won last year's always-competitive event with a school-record 69, placed fifth Saturday with a 72.
"Every time Mya goes out there, she does some really special things," Craig coach Alex Schaar said. "She set the bar really high for herself by winning this tournament as a sophomore, and I know she wanted to go out and set the school record again. I wouldn't say she's disappointed, but she's a great competitor, and she sets very high goals and then works to achieve them."
Norah Roberts of Union Grove won the meet with a 67 to beat Izzi Stricker—daughter of PGA pro and Edgerton native Steve—who shot 69. Middleton's Vivian Cressman (70) and Stricker's Waunakee teammate Jordan Shipshock (71) rounded out the top five. Hannah Dunk of Milton carded a one-over 73 to finish sixth. Sarah Zimmerman was Parker's top finisher with an 80.
Middleton won the team competition at 308, three strokes ahead of second-place Waunakee. Parker was eighth with a 358. Craig was 11th after shooting 384.
Zimmerman said this tournament is a highlight of his team's slate every year.
"It's the meet we look forward to the most," Zimmerman said. "It's got a traditionally strong field, it's right here in town, and I would call it a marquee event."
The other varsity scorers for the Vikings included Bailey Carlson (90), McKenna Haenel (94) and Macy Grover (94).
Craig's Ella Shea shot a 101, Rowan Dunn finished with a 104 and Josie Thomsen had a 107.
"Those girls came in last year with very little experience," Schaar said. "And as a result, they were shooting in the 130's. They've improved greatly since that time. I hate to use the word rebuilding, but we are definitely one of the youngest teams around. I'm hoping that the experience these girls are getting right now pays off in future years."
"We had great conditions out there," Zimmerman said. "It went back and forth between sunny and overcast, and the wind was down. The depth of the field really came through. We had a loaded field that included at least five of the top 10 teams in the state, including the top three teams. It was great quality golf."
Parker finished its conference season with an 8-2 record and carded its lowest team score of the season Saturday.
"Sarah's played really solid for us this year," coach Zimmerman said. "It's nice to see things coming together for her, and for us as a team as we look forward to the Big Eight Tournament this week, and then regionals after that. This was our lowest team score of the season."
"Middleton is always a tough competitor, but we were at the top tier of the conference, and we'd like to stay in the top three," Zimmerman said. "We'd love to make it past the first round of the postseason, and if we do that we'd head to sectionals with nothing to lose."
Janesville Parker Invitational
At Riverside Golf Course (par 72)
TEAM SCORES
Middleton 308, Waunakee 311, Union Grove 313, Westosha Central 323, Brookfield Central 331, Sun Prairie West 344, The Prairie School 348, Janesville Parker 358, Verona 373, Milton 379, Janesville Craig 384, Jefferson 386, Lake Geneva Badger 386, Mukwonago 395, Edgerton 422, Stoughton 422, Janesville Parker B 455, Madison La Follette inc, Sun Prairie East inc., Beloit Memorial inc.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Norah Roberts (UG) 67, Izzi Stricker (Waun) 69, Vivian Cressman (Midd) 70, Jordan Shipshock (Waun) 71, Mya Nicholson (JC) 72, Hanna Dunk (Milt) 73
AREA TEAM SCORES
8. Janesville Parker (358)—Sarah Zimmerman 80, Bailey Carlson 90, McKenna Haenel 94, Macy Grover 94.
10. Milton (379)—Hannah Dunk 73, Bethany Vidruk 78, Teagen Johnson 113, Delaney Jaskula 115.
11. Janesville Craig (384)—Mya Nicholson 72, Ella Shea 101, Rowan Dunn 104, Josie Thomsen 107.
13. Lake Geneva Badger (386)—Chloe Chappell 83, Ellie White 99, Lexi Schmidt 101, Katy Teske 103.
15. Edgerton (422)—Rylie Cook 94, Ava Dalbec 103, Olivia Guertin 103, Piper Gunnelson 122.