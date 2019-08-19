Afton Malvitz and Marlie Lockhart teamed up to shoot a 17-over 89 for Elkhorn on Monday at the Union Grove Invite at Ives Grove Golf Links.

The Elks totaled 193 shots to finish fourth out of eight teams at the two-person best ball tournament. Host Union Grove shot 155 win the title by 27 strokes over runner-up Racine Case.

Elkhorn’s second pairing, Raven Musgrove and Grace Ivey, shot 104.

The Elks will host a number of area teams, including Lake Geneva Badger, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker and Delavan-Darien, on Wednesday at Evergreen Golf Club.

Union Grove Invite

At Ives Grove Golf Links (72) (Two-person best ball format) TEAM SCORES

Union Grove Red 155, Racine Case 182, Burlington 188, Elkhorn 193, Union Grove White 201, Oak Creek 216, St. Catherine’s 273, Wilmot 273.

AREA RESULTS

Elkhorn (193)—Afton Malvitz/Marlie Lockhart 89; Raven Musgrove/Grace Ivey 104.