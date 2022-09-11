Girls high school golf Girls golf: Dunk of Milton, Nicholson of Janesville Craig take top two spots in Middleton Invitational Adams Publishing Group staff Sep 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MIDDLETONMilton senior Hannah Dunk and Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson finished first and second, respectively, at the Middleton Invitational at Pleasant View Golf Course on Saturday.Dunk shot 74 to win the 96-player event by a shot over Nicholson, who finished second by shooting 75.As a team, the Red Hawks shot 378 to place eighth. Juniors Bethany Vidruk (92) and Delaney Jaskula (106) and senior Teagen Johnson (106) joined Dunk as the varsity scorers.Janesville Parker shot 381 to finish 10th. Senior Sarah Zimmerman carded an 88 to lead the Vikings. Seniors Madelyn Olson (91) and Bailey Carlson (98) and freshman McKenna Haenel (104) also scored.For the Cougars, who shot 395 and took 13th, sophomore Josie Thomsen shot 102, sophomore Rowan Dunn shot 103 and sophomore Ella Klein shot 115.Middleton (326) held off Waunakee (333) for the team title.MIDDLETON INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORESMiddleton 326, Waunakee 333, Oregon 347, Notre Dame Academy 350, The Prairie School 354, Divine Savior Holy Angels 367, Menomonee Falls 370, Milton 378, Brookfield Central 379, Janesville Parker 381, Verona 388, Middleton JV 388, Janesville Craig 395, Nicolet 398, Edgewood 410, Lakeside Lutheran 411, Franklin 414, Madison West 418, Oregon JV 480. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Contractor abruptly ends Beloit's Bird scooter program Underage use, defaced property mark Bird scooters' first weeks in Janesville Janesville Craig placekicker Lilli Rick is nearly automatic Parker holds off Craig in all-time classic Barry: A fond farewell Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form