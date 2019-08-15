Lake Geneva Badger’s girls golf team took advantage of a little home cooking Thursday in winning the Badger Par 3 Invitational at Hawk’s View Barn Hollow.

Led by medalist Holly Murphy, Badger finished with a team total of 261. The total broke the tournament record of 272. Union Grove finished second.

Janesville Parker, behind a 74 from Bria McDade, finished sixth with a 331 total.

Badger Par 3 Invitational

At Hawk’s View Barn Hollow (Par 54)

TEAM SCORESLake Geneva Badger 261, Union Grove 272, Hamilton Sussex 309, Elkhorn 312, Westosha Central 318, Janesville Parker 331, Waterford 334, Burlington 357, Wilmot 501

MEDAL LEADERS1. Holly Murphy (LGB) 58; Veronica Parco (UG) 62, Annie Murphy (LGB) and Norah Roberts ((UG) 63; Elle O’Reilly (WC) and Kimmy Chappel (LGB) 66

OTHER AREA RESULTSBadger—Kristin Walczysnki 75

Elkhorn—Afton Malvitz 72; Marlie Lockhart 71; Raven Musgrove 89; Grace Ivey 80

Parker—Bria McDade 74; Mia Clarquist 81; Baleigh Pajerski 87; Sarah Zimmerman 89