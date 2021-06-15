Fifteen girl golfers from Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton and Clinton high schools earned Academic All-Star honors for the alternative spring season from the Golf Association of Wisconsin.
Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they meet the following criteria: 1) A cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, 2) participation in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches, and 3) are in grades 10-12
Earning the honors were:
Janesville Parker: Sarah Zimmerman, Bailey Carlson and Madelyn Olson.
Janesville Craig: Morgan Knilans, Esther Jung and Kallie Lux.
Milton: Sara Kronberg, Hannah Dunk, Reagan Moisson and Molly Jaeggi.
Clinton: Madison Shull, Trista Gunnink, Gracey Rainey, Grace Mansfield, and Taylor Peterson.
A total of 104 girls from 24 state high schools were awarded Academic All-Star honors. The average cumulative GPA of this year’s honorees is an exceptional 3.801.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities.
Besides honoring both boys and girls who succeed as student athletes, the association also selects an annual All-State team for boys and girls based on their playing ability.
An academic ‘Team’ award honoring high school teams with the highest cumulative GPA will be announced shortly.