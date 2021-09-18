JANESVILE
Mya Nicholson's future is likely in basketball.
The Janesville Craig sophomore is considered one of the top players in the state in the class of 2024.
After Saturday's record-setting performance at the Parker Invitational, she may have to reassess her future plans.
Nicholson shot a 2-under par 69 at Riverside to win medalist honors and also set a school scoring record in the process. Thanks to nines of 36 and 33, Nicholson broke the program's scoring record of 73 set by Kallie Lux.
Top-ranked Middleton won the team title with 308, while Union Grove was second on a tiebreaker and Westosha Central third after both teams shot 317. Milton was fourth, Craig eighth and host Parker 11th.
Nicholson began her round with a birdie on her first hole and never let up. She tied Norah Roberts of Union Grove for the low round but won the medalist tiebreaker thanks to a 33 on the back nine compared to Roberts' 34.
"I hit so many putts, and my drives were really good," Nicholson said of her round. "I knew I was leading after the front nine, but I bogeyed three holes on the back and didn't think I'd be leading anymore. Once I got to my last hole, I looked at the leaderboard again on my phone and knew I needed to birdie because I was one behind. I was able to hit my approach shot close and made the putt."
Nicholson didn't have much time to enjoy her tournament win. She quickly left the golf tournament to join her Let It Rain AAU traveling basketball team for a tournament in Kettle Moraine followed by another one this weekend in Green Bay.
"Basketball's still my favorite, but you never know," Nicholson said of her future plans. "I guess we'll just have to see how it goes."
Craig coach Alex Schaar was not surprised to see Nicholson break the school record.
"She's already a very good golfer and is only going to get better as she really starts to understand the game," Schaar said.
Lauren Dammen added an 89 for the Cougars.
Parker, behind a career-low 87 from Bailey Carlson and a career-low 38 on the back nine from Sarah Zimmerman, shot its lowest round of the season.
"We came in hoping to possibly break 390, which we haven't done all season, and we end up shooting 375," Parker coach John Zimmerman said. "I'm so proud of these girls right now.
"We're playing our best golf of the season as a team right now, and with the Big Eight Conference meet next week and the regional meet here (Riverside) in a couple of weeks, that's a good sign."
Milton was led by Hannah Dunk, who finished fifth overall with a 2-over par 73.
Craig and Parker compete in the Big Eight Conference meet Thursday at Evansville.
Parker Invitational
At Riverside (Par 71)
TEAM SCORES
Middleton 308, Union Grove 317, Westosha Central 317, Milton 334, The Prairie School 341, Sun Prairie 353, Mukwonago 361, Janesville Craig 367, Jefferson 369, Lake Geneva Badger 373, Janesville Parker 375, Verona 400, Edgerton 435, Stoughton 444, Beloit Memorial, Madison La Follette and Madison Memorial incomplete
MEDAL LEADERS
1. Mya Nicholson (JC) 69; 2. Norah Roberts (UG) 69; 3. Kylie Walker (WC) 70; 4. Ellie Frisch (Midd) 72; 5. Hannah Dunk (Mil) 73; 6. Ellen Close (Midd) 75; 7. Sarah Ramsden (BM) 76
OTHER AREA RESULTS
Craig--Lauren Dammen 85; Esther Jung 98; Josie Thomsen 115
Parker--Bailey Carlson 87; Sarah Zimmerman 88; Madelyn Olson 99; McKenna Haenel 101
Milton--Molly Jaeggi 81; Bethany Vidruk 89; Sara Kronberg 91