Kallie Lux accomplished her main goals at the WIAA state girls golf tournament Tuesday.

The Janesville Craig senior wanted to finish in the top 20 and shoot a round in the 70s.

Lux used a second-round 79 to finish at 17-over 161 in the two-day tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. She finished 13th, 12 shots back of Bay Port's Jo Baranczyk, who shot 1-under 71 to rally and win her second straight state title.

"That's 15 spots better than last year," said Lux, who tied for 28th as a sophomore in her first trip to state. "I definitely played a lot better than last year. I was more confident.

"Things just clicked for me on the back nine today. I made some really long putts, and that felt good."

Lux played the back nine first and used a pair of birdies to sit at 1-over at the turn. That included a birdie 4 at the par-5 16th that came on a chip-in.

"I had two bad shots on 16 and had to hit out of a bunker, and I normally don't like bunkers," Lux said with a laugh. "That was the best feeling."

A long delay at the turn soured some of that good momentum that Lux had on her side. She said she waited about 40 minutes to tee off No. 1.

She started that side bogey-birdie to remain at 1-over on her round, but a pair of double bogeys down the stretch led to a 42 on the second nine and 79 overall.

"She really played light's out on her first nine," Craig coach Alex Schaar said. "The front is a little more challenging. But she wanted to get in the 70s today, and so she accomplished her goal."

Lake Geneva Badger senior Holly Murphy shot a 6-over 78 to finish tied for 15th.

Middleton shot 321 on the second day to finish at 75-over overall, beating Brookfield Central by 13 strokes to win the Division 1 team title.

Edgewood's Grace Welch shot 14-over to win the Division 2 title by eight shots, and the Crusaders cruised to another D2 team championship.

WIAA girls state golf tournament

At University Ridge, Verona (72)

DIVISION 1 TEAM SCORES

Middleton 651, Brookfield Central 664, Kettle Moraine 665, Arrowhead 685, Waunakee 702, Bay Port 707, Tomah 708, Stevens Point 722, Cedarburg 725, Union Grove 734, Sheboygan North/South 737, Green Bay Preble co-op 785

DIVISION 1 MEDALISTS AND AREA SCORES

Jo Baranczyk (BP) 78-71--149, Sarah Balding (BC) 72-78--150, Elise Hoven (Ced) 75-76--151, Rachel Kauflin (Wauwatosa East/West) 76-76--152, Grace Suter (Oconomowoc) 76-77--153, Myranda Kotlowski (Stoughton) 76-77-153, 13. Kallie Lux (Janesville Craig) 82-79--161, T15. Holly Murphy (Lake Geneva Badger) 86-78--164

DIVISION 2 TEAM SCORES

Madison Edgewood 702, Prescott 773, St. Croix Central 790, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 800, Xavier 801, Wrightstown 842

DIVISION 2 MEDALISTS

Grace Welch (ME) 76-82--158, Ava Salay (Pre) 81-85--166, Ariel Heuer (OF) 83-84--167, Kiernan Smith (Northwestern) 89-83-172, Haley Myers (Somerset) 83-89--172, Holly Carlson (Ellsworth) 95-78--173