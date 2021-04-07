The excitement could not have been more palpable in the voices of Janesville’s high school girls golf coaches this week.
Those feelings at the start of the WIAA’s alternate fall season also could not have come for any two more different reasons.
Craig coach Alex Schaar is glad to see Kallie Lux, perhaps the program’s most decorated player, get a senior season. And a newcomer joining the fray will make the Cougars contenders.
Parker’s John Zimmerman has just four players in the program, but with none of them being juniors or seniors, the future is looking bright for the Vikings.
Competition in the alternate fall season officially began around the state last week, but Parker opens its season today and Craig begins Thursday.
Lux will close out career
Kallie Lux did not get a chance to have a final fall season, but the alternate fall will provide the senior with an opportunity to put a final stamp on her career.
Lux is a two-time state qualifier who finished 13th at the state tournament in fall 2019. As a junior, she set the city girls high school record, Schaar said, when she shot a 1-over 73 at the Edgerton Invitational.
“She’s put in so much hard work the last four years. She’s done so much for the school and is probably the most decorated female golfer in Craig history,” Schaar said of Lux, who plans to play golf at UW-Whitewater. “She’s done a lot of good stuff, so we just wanted to make sure we had one more year with her.”
Joining Lux as returners to the program are senior Morgan Knilans and juniors Esther Jung and Lauren Dammen.
The addition of talented freshman Mya Nicholson should made Craig formidable from the start, when its hosts Sun Prairie and Verona at Glen Erin on Thursday.
“Mya is very good, and her joining the team has really stepped up everyone’s game,” Schaar said.
“We’re able to now practice and play some rounds and do some extensive scoring—not just the scoring numbers. “We’re looking at putts, how frequently we’re hitting greens and really looking at our overall game and trying to hone in the best we can.”
Parker in building mode
Janesville Parker’s program consists of three sophomore players and one freshman.
That does not mean head coach John Zimmerman is any less excited. In fact, he is thrilled when he looks toward the future.
“We’re a young team, and we’re building for the future,” Zimmerman said. “The excitement for the program is through the roof. These four girls are working hard and have all been around. The future is bright.”
The Vikings’ sophomores are Sarah Zimmerman, Madelyn Olson and Bailey Carlson, and they are joined by freshman Macy Grover.
The alternate fall season should allow the young players to see where their games stand at the start of Wisconsin’s golf season. By the time the fall season returns as normal, they will see how they have improved through the summer.
“These girls are good students, working hard and are good representatives of Parker High School,” Zimmerman said. “We’re looking it as a building block for next fall. You can’t really have a Big Eight Conference season this spring, so it’s a building block to get us ready.
“It’s going to be a great eight-week boot camp.”