Kallie Lux led Janesville Craig’s girls golf team to the Edgerton Invitational title on Wednesday at Town Country Club.

Lux shot a 1-over par 73 to take medalist honors and helped Craig finish with a team score of 364.

“She really earned that one,” Craig coach Alex Schaar said of Lux’s round. “Edgerton is a tough course. A big reason why we play there is to have exposure to a course that has the various elevations, blind shots and doglegs.”

Cambridge was a distant second at 391.

Sara Nerad added a 94 for Craig. Mary Hammen of Cambridge was second overall with an 85.

Edgerton Invitational

At Town Country Club (Par 72)TEAM SCORESJanesville Craig 364, Cambridge 391, Lakeside Lutheran 421, Edgerton 444, McFarland 451, Beloit Turner 459, Evansville 481, Clinton 487, Jefferson 540

MEDAL LEADERSKallie Lux (Craig) 73, Mary Hammen (Cambridge) 85, Maya Heckmann (Lakeside) 89, Aubrie Pero (Cambridge) 93, Sara Nerad (Craig) 94

OTHER AREA RESULTSCraig—Morgan Knilans 98; Lauren Dammen 99

Edgerton—Ale Bittner 105, Alexis Deavers 95, Tiana Johnson 122, Olivia Guerten 122

Turner—Jenn Njoo 123; Hannah Tysee 112; Kendall Peterson 112; Rebecca Schildgen 112

Evansville—Jordan Kessenich 117; Lindsey Carlson 120; Kate Klaehn 119; Abby Langer 125

Clinton—Taylor Peterson 107; Trista Gunnink 117; Gillian McCabe 134; Grace Mansfield 129