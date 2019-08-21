Union Grove captured the title at the Elk Invite on Wednesday at Evergreen Golf Course.

The Broncos team combined to shoot 58 in a scramble format, topping Lake Geneva Badger by four strokes.

Janesville Craig shot 63 to finish third out of 14 teams.

"We went into Yahara after some good practices, with time on chipping and putting, and it really paid off. Kallie (Lux's) 78 was a personal best for her," Craig coach Alex Schaar said of his team's Big Eight double-dual victory Tuesday. "Then today was a scramble, and we got off to a slow start , but once they got warm they were dropping eagles and birdies.

"It was a great event for team building."

Elkhorn (73) was seventh, while Janesville Parker (76) was 10th.

Craig plays in a Verona tournament at Edelweiss Golf Course on Thursday. Parker plays a Big Eight triangular at Middleton.

Elk Invite Scramble

At Evergreen

TEAM SCORES

Union Grove 58, Badger 62, Janesville Craig 63, Brookfield East 65, Racine Case 70, Muskego 71, Elkhorn 73, Westosha 73, Waterford 75, Janesville Parker 76, Burlington 77, Elkhorn '2' 81, St. Cat's 85, Wilmot 87