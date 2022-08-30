Craig golfers sweep Big Eight triangular Gazette staff Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Janesville Craig girls golf team picked up a pair of Big Eight Conference wins Tuesday.In a triangular at Glen Erin Golf Club, Craig shot 408 to defeat Madison East and Madison La Follette, which both could not field four varsity spots.Craig junior Mya Nicholson continued her strong play with a round of 77. Ellie Klein had 108 for the Cougars’ second-best round.“It was a great day for us today,” Craig coach Alex Schaar said. “The girls played well and laid a solid foundation for the rest of our season.”Craig is off until Wednesday, Sept. 1 when it plays a Big Eight Conference match at Middleton. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Four injured in gunfire at late-night yard party in rural Clinton New estimate shows ice arena and conference center could cost $60 million Hufcor 'in the dirt,' former worker says, in bankruptcy, receivership Death notices for Aug. 26, 2022 Pride in the people: Rock County Historical Society builds exhibit about those who worked at General Motors' Janesville plant Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form