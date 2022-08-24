Mya Nicholson
Janesville Craig's Mya Nicholson watches her tee shot in Wednesday's Big Eight Conference triangular at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit. Nicholson tied for medalist honors with a 74.

 Jim Franz Adams Publishing Group

The Janesville Craig girls golf team split a pair of matches at a Big Eight Conference triangular at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit on Wednesday.

Verona edged Craig by six shots, 397-403, while both teams defeated Beloit Memorial. The Purple Knights did not have enough players to fill at least four varsity spots.

