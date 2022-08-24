Craig golfers split in Big Eight triangular Gazette staff Aug 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Janesville Craig's Mya Nicholson watches her tee shot in Wednesday's Big Eight Conference triangular at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit. Nicholson tied for medalist honors with a 74. Jim Franz Adams Publishing Group SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Janesville Craig girls golf team split a pair of matches at a Big Eight Conference triangular at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit on Wednesday.Verona edged Craig by six shots, 397-403, while both teams defeated Beloit Memorial. The Purple Knights did not have enough players to fill at least four varsity spots.Craig junior Mya Nicholson tied for medalist honors with a 74. Beloit's Sarah Ramsden also shot 74.The Cougars play Thursday at the Waunakee Invitational at The Meadows course. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hufcor 'in the dirt,' former worker says, in bankruptcy, receivership Former GM site's owner to publicly unveil plans for redevelopment of JATCO site Highway 14 roundabout north of Evansville nearly complete New estimate shows ice arena and conference center could cost $60 million Death notices for Aug. 19, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form