Janesville Craig’s girls golf team opened its season by winning a pair of Big Eight Conference duals Tuesday.

Junior Kallie Lux fired a 6-over 78 to help the Cougars shoot 369, beating Sun Prairie (389) and Madison La Follette (incomplete) in a conference triangular at Yahara Hills in Madison.

Lux shot 38 on the front nine and was matched for the day’s low score by Sun Prairie’s Sydney O’Hearn.

Sara Nerad carded a 90 for Craig, which golfs Wednesday at an invite in Elkhorn.

CRAIG 369, SUN PRAIRIE 389, LA FOLLETTE inc.Craig—Kallie Lux 38-40—78, Sara Nerad 45-45—90, Lauren Dammen 49-52—101, Morgan Knilans 48-52—100

Sun Prairie—Sydney O’Hearn 38-40—78, Natalie Titrum 54-50—104, Grace Holmes 49-52—101, Sophia Royle 52-54—106