Janesville Craig's girls golf team used a little home cooking Wednesday to win a WIAA Regional title.
Playing on their home course at Glen Erin Golf Club, the Cougars shot a team total of 332 to easily win the eight-team title and earn a berth in the Middleton Sectional on Monday. Milton, Oregon and Stoughton finished second, third and fourth, respectively, to also advance to the sectional.
Stoughton's Caylie Kotlowski was the medalist thanks to a 1-under par round of 70. Craig's Mya Nicholson was second with a 78 and teammate Kallie Lux third with a 79.
"There's no question playing at Glen Erin really helped us," Craig coach Alex Schaar said. "It especially paid off for us on the greens because if you don't play there, they can be tough. We practice there every day, and our girls know the key to playing there is on the greens.
"And overall, we played well today. Hopefully, we can get the team through to state, or at least a couple of players."
Lauren Dammen shot 85 for Craig and Morgan Knilans added a 90 to round out the regional championship team.
Janesville Parker's Sarah Zimmerman advanced to the sectional as an individual qualifier, along with Milton's Hannah Dunk, Edgerton's Ale Bittner and Clinton's Taylor Peterson.
Janesville Craig Regional
At Glen Erin (Par 71)
TEAM SCORES
(Top four teams qualify for Middleton Sectional)
Janesville Craig 332, Milton 360, Oregon 361, Stoughton 363, Janesville Parker 412, Clinton 451, Edgerton 457, Beloit Turner 463
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(Top four finishers outside of the top four teams qualify for Middleton Sectional)
1. Caylie Kotlowski (Stoughton) 70; 2. Mya Nicholson (Craig) 78; 3. Kallie Lux (Craig) 79; 4. Sarah Ramsden (Beloit) and Hannah Dunk (Milton) 81; 13. Ale Bittner (Edgerton) 92; 14. Sarah Zimmerman (Parker) and Taylor Peterson (Clinton) 95
OTHER AREA RESULTS
Craig (332)--Lauren Dammen 85; Morgan Knilans 90
Parker (412)--Bailey Carlson 99; Madelyn Olson 109; Macy Grover 109
Milton (360)--Reagan Moisson 88; Molly Jaeggi 91; Sara Kronberg 100
Clinton (451)--Trista Gunnink 119; Madison Shull 112; Alexis Kohls 125
Edgerton--Olivia Guertin 121; Ava Dalbec 112; Riley Cook 132
Turner (463)--Kendall Peterson 97; Rebecca Schildgen 112; Bella Spain 128; Kacy Clark 126