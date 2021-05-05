Craig regional girls golf champions
Janesville Craig High golfers, from left, Mya Nicholson, Kallie Lux, Lauren Dammen and Morgan Knilans display the WIAA Division 1 regional trophy the Cougars won in the meet held at Glen Erin Golf Course in Janesville on Wednesday. Nicholson shot a 78 and Lux added a 79 as the team won the team title with a 332 score and advanced to the Middleton Sectional that will be held Monday.

 Submitted photo

Janesville Craig's girls golf team used a little home cooking Wednesday to win a WIAA Regional title.

Playing on their home course at Glen Erin Golf Club, the Cougars shot a team total of 332 to easily win the eight-team title and earn a berth in the Middleton Sectional on Monday. Milton, Oregon and Stoughton finished second, third and fourth, respectively, to also advance to the sectional.

Stoughton's Caylie Kotlowski was the medalist thanks to a 1-under par round of 70. Craig's Mya Nicholson was second with a 78 and teammate Kallie Lux third with a 79.

"There's no question playing at Glen Erin really helped us," Craig coach Alex Schaar said. "It especially paid off for us on the greens because if you don't play there, they can be tough. We practice there every day, and our girls know the key to playing there is on the greens.

"And overall, we played well today. Hopefully, we can get the team through to state, or at least a couple of players."

Lauren Dammen shot 85 for Craig and Morgan Knilans added a 90 to round out the regional championship team.

Janesville Parker's Sarah Zimmerman advanced to the sectional as an individual qualifier, along with Milton's Hannah Dunk, Edgerton's Ale Bittner and Clinton's Taylor Peterson.

Janesville Craig Regional

At Glen Erin (Par 71)

TEAM SCORES

(Top four teams qualify for Middleton Sectional)

Janesville Craig 332, Milton 360, Oregon 361, Stoughton 363, Janesville Parker 412, Clinton 451, Edgerton 457, Beloit Turner 463

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top four finishers outside of the top four teams qualify for Middleton Sectional)

1. Caylie Kotlowski (Stoughton) 70; 2. Mya Nicholson (Craig) 78; 3. Kallie Lux (Craig) 79; 4. Sarah Ramsden (Beloit) and Hannah Dunk (Milton) 81; 13. Ale Bittner (Edgerton) 92; 14. Sarah Zimmerman (Parker) and Taylor Peterson (Clinton) 95

OTHER AREA RESULTS

Craig (332)--Lauren Dammen 85; Morgan Knilans 90

Parker (412)--Bailey Carlson 99; Madelyn Olson 109; Macy Grover 109

Milton (360)--Reagan Moisson 88; Molly Jaeggi 91; Sara Kronberg 100

Clinton (451)--Trista Gunnink 119; Madison Shull 112; Alexis Kohls 125

Edgerton--Olivia Guertin 121; Ava Dalbec 112; Riley Cook 132

Turner (463)--Kendall Peterson 97; Rebecca Schildgen 112; Bella Spain 128; Kacy Clark 126

