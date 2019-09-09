JANESVILLE

Kallie Lux and the rest of Janesville's girls high school golfers knew their scores might balloon a little Monday.

After all, the Janesville Country Club has a way of challenging even the best of the best area golfers.

So Monday's crosstown rivalry dual was about bragging rights, yes, but also keeping things in perspective.

Lux was not pleased about seeing a 93 total on her scorecard, but the Craig senior continued her strong fall season with the low round of the day. It helped the Cougars pick up a victory over the Vikings--rare in recent years--and improve to 7-1 with just one Big Eight Conference dual meet left on the schedule.

"I've only played this course three times, and the holes are just very deceiving," said Lux, who helped the Cougars shoot 391. "I just did not perform today, so it was a little rough. It's a hard course, and I didn't do great in our last tournament, so I came in thinking I needed to do great.

"That's golf for you. ... But we (Craig) are the best we've been since I've been here and since (senior) Sara (Nerad) has been here, so we're looking forward to it (the postseason)."

Nerad shot a 95, while Morgan Knilans carded a 99 and Lauren Dammen a 104.

The Cougars received honorable mention status in the most recent state coaches poll and were coming off a sixth-place finish in a very competitive tournament over the weekend.

Their only Big Eight loss came to Middleton, which is ranked No. 1 in the state. Their lone remaining match is against Verona.

"This is good; it was a challenge and what they needed," Craig coach Alex Schaar said of playing at the Country Club. "Not everything is going to be your home course, so we need to see courses like this along the way.

"But we're hanging right in there. Saturday we played some of the top teams in the state ... and were right where I would've predicted. We were only a shot behind Milton, so that was a good confidence builder."

Bria McDade fired a 99 for Parker's top score. Mia Clarquist had a 108, Sarah Zimmerman a 109 and Madelyn Olson a 119.

"I thought they handled it well for their first match here," Parker coach John Zimmerman said. "They continue to work hard and listen, and we're going to get better. Our goal is to be better in three weeks when we get to the Big Eight (tournament), and then regionals and try to make it to sectionals."

Both coaches said they continue to see improvement from their teams as the season wears on.

The Cougars, who saw Lux qualify for state as an individual last season, could be a contender in the team race by the time sectionals roll around if they continue this trend.

"The sky's the limit," Schaar said. "There's been years in the past where I felt it would be good just to go in and compete. This year, if we put our heads down and keep working, I don't know. It's on our shoulders; everything is lining up."

Parker plays in Madison Memorial's tournament Wednesday. Craig is off until Saturday, when Parker hosts a 20-team tournament at Riverside Golf Course.

CRAIG 391, PARKER 435

At Janesville Country Club (72)

Craig (391)--Kallie Lux 44-49--93, Sara Nerad 46-49--95, Morgan Knilans 50-49--99, Lauren Dammen 53-51--104.

Parker (435)--Bria McDade 48-51--99, Mia Clarquist 52-56--108, Sarah Zimmerman 55-54--109, Madelyn Olson 59-60--119.