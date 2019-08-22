Janesville Craig's girls golf team came within one shot of winning the Wildcat Invitational title Thursday at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.

Madison Memorial shot 355 to win the 10-team title at the event hosted by Verona. Craig finished at 356.

Verona's Andrea Schleeper was the medalist with an 82.

Craig's Sara Nerad was second with an 83 and teammate Kallie Lux fourth with an 84.

Wildcat Invitational

At Edelweiss (Par 72)

TEAM SCORES

Madison Memorial 355, Janesville Craig 356, Madison West 373, Sun Prairie 382, Verona 399, Lakeside Lutheran 413, Oregon 444, Mount Horeb 448, McFarland 487, Madison La Follette 536

MEDAL LEADERS

Andrea Schleeper (Verona) 82; Sara Nerad (Craig) and Ana Kielley (Memorial) 83; Kallie Lux (Craig) Bridget McCarthy (Memorial) 84

OTHER CRAIG RESULTS

Morgan Knilans 93; Lauren Dammen 96