Janesville Craig's girls golf team earned what could be a critical split Tuesday afternoon.

Middleton shot 315 to sweep a Big Eight Conference triangular at Glen Erin Golf Club, but Craig shot 364 to fend off Madison West.

"Our girls managed the course nicely and shot well," Cougars coach Alex Schaar said. "We may have lost one, but beating West puts us in a good spot in the Big Eight."

Middleton's Ellie Frisch shot a 4-over 75 for the low round of the day. Middleton's Kate Meier (76) and Glenna Sanderson (77) also shot in the 70s.

Craig junior Kallie Lux paced the Cougars with a 79.

Craig plays in an invite at Edgerton on Wednesday.

MIDDLETON 315, CRAIG 364, WEST 373

At Glen Erin (71)

Middleton--Kate Meier 39-37--76, Glenna Sanderson 39-38--77, Makenzie Hodson 45-42--87, Ellie Frisch 38-37--75

Janesville Craig--Kallie Lux 40-39--79, Lauren Dammen 50-50--100, Sara Nerad 40-48--88, Morgan Knilans 47-50--97

Madison West--Margo Bush 44-39--83, Ashley Fleming 53-42--95, Ava Downing 44-51--95, Ava Rikkers 45-55--100