Someone forgot to tell the Janesville Craig girls golf team the alternate fall season is just beginning.
On Thursday, the Cougars looked like they were already in midseason form.
Freshman Mya Nicholson shot a 4-over 75 and Kallie Lux shot 78 to lead Craig to a team score of 326 and a double dual meet victory over Sun Prairie (357) and Verona (464) at Glen Erin Golf Club.
"That would be a fantastic score for the middle of the fall season," Craig coach Alex Schaar said. "For it being the first round of the spring, that's just fantastic. Things really fell into place."
"Everybody has made progress, and things are coming together."
Lauren Dammen fired a career-low round of 83, and Morgan Knilans closed out the Craig scoring with a 90.
Nicholson's 75 in her first career varsity round included two birdies on the front nine and just one bogey in her final 10 holes.
"She hung int here like she was a third-year player," Schaar said. "Obviously she can hit the ball really well, but her calmness under pressure is something you usually don't see until your junior or senior year."
Craig has a busy week next week, with competitions Monday (against Milton), Wednesday and Friday.
CRAIG 326, SUN PRAIRIE 357, VERONA 464
At Glen Erin (71)
Craig--Kallie Lux 39-39--78, Mya Nicholson 38-37--75, Morgan Knilans 43-47--90, Lauren Dammen 41-42--83.
Sun Prairie--Zoe Cruz 46-56--102, Sophia Royle 38-40--78, Isabelle Royle 41-38--79, Lexi Veldkamp 50-48--98.
Verona--Audry Stoetz 53-62--115, Emma Linder 60-62--122, Zaya Selley 50-65--115, Courtney Schmidt 50-62--112.