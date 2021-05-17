JANESVILLE
When Janesville Craig’s girls golf team tees off this morning in the WIAA state tournament at Blackwolf Run, the Cougars won’t have much to prove.
They’ve already done that thanks to a record-setting season.
Instead, the goal for the 36-hole two-day tournament is to have fun and enjoy the experience that caps off an alternate fall season that many thought would never take place.
“This team has done so much already that there really isn’t or shouldn’t be any pressure on them,” Craig coach Alex Schaar said. “What they’ve accomplished really makes this a historic season for this program.
“We obviously want to play well, and I think we will, but to end a season that we weren’t sure was going to happen at state is pretty special.”
Led by senior and three-time state qualifier Kallie Lux, along with freshman Mya Nicholson, the Cougars qualified for the state meet for the first time in program history.
The season started with a bang as Lux, Nicholson, junior Lauren Dammen and senior Morgan Knilans set a program record with a team score of 326 in a dual meet against Sun Prairie at Glen Erin Golf Club.
Nicholson enters the state meet with an 18-hole scoring average of 79, with Lux right behind at 80. Dammen’s season average is 86 and Knilans 95. Junior Esther Junger is the fifth member of the team and will also tee it up at the state meet.
“This team has been pretty consistent all season,” Schaar said. “Kallie and Mya have kind of traded off being our top scorer and really push each other, while Lauren and Morgan have shown great improvement.”
Schaar said Blackwolf Run will be the shortest but also the toughest course the team will play all season. The team played a practice round on the course Sunday.
“I’d say it’s a tough but very fair and good course,” Schaar said. “The key comes down to chipping and putting. The greens are big and fast, so you’ll see a lot of putts left short.
“And you’ve got to be solid off the tee, too. It’s about 100 yards to get to the fairway on most of your drives.”
With state powerhouse and Big Eight Conference rival Middleton in the field, Schaar isn’t expecting the Cougars to contend for a state title. Bay Port and Sheboygan North/South are the other two teams in the four-team tournament.
“Middleton doesn’t really have any superstars on the team, but they do have five girls that are very solid players,” Schaar said.
“But I think if we can handle the difficult greens and keep the ball in play, we’ll put up a good score.”
Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port is seeking her third state title after winning in 2018 and 2019.
Milton sophomore Hannah Dunk won a sectional title and should be a medal contender.