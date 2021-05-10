Janesville Craig's golf team made history Monday.
The team became the first Cougar team to qualify for the WIAA state tournament by finishing second at the alternate fall season Middleton Sectional.
Led by Kallie Lux's 6-over par 77, Craig finished with a 344 total at Pleasant View Golf Course.
State powerhouse Middleton won the sectional title with a score of 320. Milton was third at 360.
Milton sophomore Hannah Dunk was medalist with a round of 74, which included a 35 on the front nine.
The top two teams and the top three individual scores outside the two qualifying teams advanced to next Monday and Tuesday's state meet at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Craig finished comfortably in second thanks to Lux's 77, along with freshman Mya Nicholson's 81, junior Lauren Dammen's 89 and senior Morgan Knilans' 97.
"We were very disappointed back in the fall when there wasn't a season, because we knew we had the makings of what could be a pretty good team," Craig coach Alex Schaar said. "So when we got the chance to play this spring, the girls went out and have made the most of it. They appreciate the opportunity they were given, and now they get to end their season at state, something no Craig team has ever done."
Pleasant View was a course that Schaar said was familiar to his team, but also one that has undergone some changes.
"Nine holes today were played on what's known as the Lake course," Schaar said. "Other than Middleton, because it's their home course, I don't think anybody else knew much about it.
"The key for us today was course management. "The girls went out a did a great job of staying out of trouble, especially some really tough sand traps, and avoiding any big holes score-wise."
This will be Lux's third straight year that she ends her season at state. She finished 13th at the Division 1 state tournament in 2019.
Dunk lit up the Pleasant View course on her front nine with an even-par 35. She didn't register a score above five on her card until a bogey six on her last hole of the round.
Stoughton's Caylie Kotlowski (80) and Madison La Follette's Angelina Myhr (81) joined Dunk as individual state qualifiers.
Janesville Parker sophomore Sarah Zimmerman shot 96, Ale Bittner of Edgerton had 98 and Taylor Peterson of Clinton shot 102.
Middleton Sectional
At Pleasant View (Par 71)
TEAM SCORES
Middleton 320, Janesville Craig 344, Milton 360, Oregon 361, Jefferson 375, Stoughton 379, Madison Memorial 381, Madison West 410
MEDAL LEADERS
1. Hannah Dunk (Miton) 74; 2. Ellie Frisch (Middleton) 75; 3. Kallie Lux (Craig) 77; 4. Caylie Kotlowski (Stoughton) 80; 5. Mya Nicholson (Craig), Gienna Sanderson (Middleton), Payton Schmidt (Jefferson), Angelina Myhr (La Follette) and Amanda Backman (Middleton)
OTHER AREA TEAM RESULTS
Craig --Lauren Dammen 89; Morgan Knilans 97
Milton--Reagan Moisson 89; Molly Jaeggi 96; Bethany Vidruk 101
OTHER AREA INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Sarah Zimmerman (Parker) 96; Ale Bittner (Edgerton) 98; Taylor Peterson (Clinton) 102