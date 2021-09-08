The Janesville Country Club is one of the toughest courses in the area, and both the Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker girls golf teams took their skills to the course Tuesday afternoon for an 18-hole Big 8 meet.
The 2021 girls golf season is at about the midway point, and coaches want their teams to be steadily improving as they get close to the postseason.
Craig coach Alex Schaar saw just that in his team Tuesday afternoon.
“We had some good scores out there today,” Schaar said.
The Cougars’ short game was working well on Tuesday, Schaar said.
For the Vikings, meanwhile, coach John Zimmerman said there’s much to work on as the season begins to wind down.
“Our girls played a tough opponent on a tough course today,” Zimmerman said. “It’s back to work for us tomorrow.”
Bailey Carlson and Sarah Zimmerman had the top scores of the day for Parker: Both carded 99s.
Maddie Olson added a 113, Macy Grover a 119 and McKenna Haenel a 120.
Craig’s Mya Nicholson earned medalist honors with an 85. Lauren Dammen added a 90. Esther Jung shot a 100 and Josie Thomsen added a 134 to round out the Cougars’ day.
Parker’s Carlson said her par on No. 14, a par-4, was one of her best holes of the round.
Changing conditions on the course presented a challenge as the day went on, several Parker players agreed. A thunderstorm blew through earlier in the day, softening up the fairways and greens a bit before the meet teed off at about 1:45 p.m.
Both Parker and Craig will be in action on Saturday at the Middleton Invite, a 20-team tournament.