Janesville Craig's girls golf program took another step forward Friday.

The Cougars shot 362 at Edgewood Golf Course to take third place at the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Regional, earning a trip to sectionals.

The Cougars, along with regional champion Kettle Moraine, Badger/Williams Bay and Milton advanced to play Tuesday in the Kettle Moraine Sectional at Bristlecone Pines.

"I was so impressed with how we adapted to such unorthodox playing conditions," Craig coach Alex Schaar said. "We took a big step forward as a team today."

Badger senior Holly Murphy was medalist with a 5-over 77, while Craig junior Kallie Lux was second at 79. Sara Nerad (87), Morgan Knilans (95) and Lauren Dammen (101) rounded out Craig's scorers, and Schaar added that freshman Emma Roberts didn't see her final score count but did card an eagle.

Milton's Hannah Dunk shot 83 to take fifth and lead the Red Hawks to a fourth-place finish.

Parker senior Bria McDade shot a 90 to earn one of four individual qualifying spots at Tuesday's sectional.

"She played a great round of golf today," Parker coach John Zimmerman said.

Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional

At Edgewood Golf Course Pines (72)

TEAM SCORES

(Top four advance to sectionals)

Kettle Moraine 333, Badger/Williams Bay 345, Janesville Craig 362, Milton 372, Mukwonago 400, Elkhorn 428, Janesville Parker 430, East Troy 464

TOP MEDALISTS

Holly Murphy (BWB) 77, Kallie Lux (JC) 79, Jenna Anderson (KM) 80, Reagan Stuke (KM), 81, Hannah Dunk (Mil) 83.

OTHER INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

Bria McDade (JP) 90, Ellie Craig (Muk) 92, Afton Malvitz (Elk) 94, Caroline Christiansen (ET) 100

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Badger/Williams Bay--Holly Murphy 77, Annie Murphy 83, Kimmy Chappell 85, Grace Geils 100.

Janesville Craig--Kallie Lux 79, Morgan Knilans 95, Sara Nerad 87, Lauren Dammen 101.

Milton--Hannah Dunk 81, Reagan Moisson 85, Molly Jaeggi 101, Desi Dorcey 105

Elkhorn--Afton Malvitz 94, Rachel Devries 114, Marlie Lockhart 103, Raven Musgrove 117

Janesville Parker--Bria McDade 90, Mia Clarquist 113, Baleigh Pajerski 109, Madelyn Olson 118