The Badger/Williams Bay team and a pair of Elkhorn individuals are headed to WIAA sectional golf competition.
The top four teams and top four individuals on non-qualifying teams advanced out of Wednesday’s Kettle Moraine Regional at Naga-Waukee Golf Club.
Kettle Moraine won the team title, shooting 334 to beat Westosha Central by 26 strokes. Badger/Williams Bay, led by senior Kory Wilson’s 12-over 84 and junior Grace Geils’ 87, was third at 380.
Elkhorn junior Grace Ivey shot 99 and senior Afton Malvitz shot 102 to advance as individuals.
The qualifiers will play in the Homestead Sectional at Mee Kwon Park on Monday.
WIAA Division 1 Kettle Moraine Regional
At Naga-Waukee GC (72)TEAM RESULTS(Top four teams advance to sectionals)
Kettle Moraine 334, Westosha Central 360, Badger/Williams Bay 380, Mukwonago 393, Burlington 416, Kenosha Indian Trail 434, Elkhorn 438, Fort Atkinson 474
TOP MEDALISTSReagan Stuke (KM) 78, Katelyn Walker (WC) 80, Madline Fiebig (KM) 81, Kylie Walker (WC) 81, Jenna Anderson (KM) 82
AREA TEAM SCORESBadger/Williams Bay—Kory Wilson 84, Grace Geils 87, Sarah Teske 103, Chloe Chappell 106.
Elkhorn—Grace Ivey 99, Afton Malvitz 102, Ella Storlie 116, Reaghan Spaid 121.
Ivey and Malvitz advanced to sectionals as individuals