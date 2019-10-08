Holly Murphy and Kallie Lux are headed back to the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament.

Murphy, a senior from Lake Geneva Badger, shot 2-under 69 at the Kettle Moraine Sectional at Legend at Bristlecone on Tuesday to earn medalist honors and advance to state as an individual.

Kallie Lux, a Janesville Craig junior, shot 87 and was one of the other two individual qualifiers out of the sectional.

Kettle Moraine shot 330 to run away with the sectional title. Union Grove shot 359 to join Kettle Moraine in the state field. Badger was third at 371, with Craig fourth (378) and Milton sixth (421).

Murphy is looking for a third consecutive top-10 finish at the state meet, which is Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge outside Madison. She was 10th a year ago and tied for eighth as a sophomore.

Lux will play at state for the second straight year after tying for 28th last season.

Milton was led Tuesday by freshman Hannah Dunk's score of 90. Parker senior Bria McDade closed out her career with a 106.

Murphy and Lux are the only area players who will play at University Ridge.

Edgerton senior Alexis Deavers wrapped up her high school career by shooting 106 at the Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional on Tuesday. Clinton junior Taylor Peterson (106) and Turner sophomore Kendall Peterson (109) and junior Rebecca Schildgen (110) played in the Xavier Sectional on Monday.

Division 1 Kettle Moraine Sectional

At Legend at Bristlecone (71)

TEAM SCORES

(top two teams advance to state)

Kettle Moraine 330, Union Grove 359, Badger/Williams Bay 371, Janesville Craig 378, Racine Case 417, Milton 421, Burlington 432, Westosha 454

TOP MEDALISTS

(*top three individuals not on qualifying teams advance to state)

*Holly Murphy (Bad) 69, Julia Schilling (KM) 80, Norah Roberts (UG) 81, Reagan Stuke (KM) 82, Jenna Anderson (KM) 82, Madeline Fiebig (KM) 86, *Kallie Lux (JC) 87, *Cameron Lee (KT) 88

AREA RESULTS

Craig--Kallie Lux 87, Sara Nerad 91, Morgan Knilans 102, Lauren Dammen 98.

Badger--Holly Murphy 69, Annie Murphy 102, Kimmy Chappell 95, Kristin Walczynski 105.

Milton--Hannah Dunk 90, Regan Moisson 97, Molly Jaegi 100, Anna Pember 134.

Competing individually--Afton Malvitz (Elkhorn) 95, Bria McDade (Parker) 106.