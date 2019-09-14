JANESVILLE

Holly Murphy was in attack mode Saturday.

The Lake Geneva Badger senior knew that Riverside Golf Course was prime for the picking.

She decided to go pin-seeking.

The strategy worked as Murphy had five birdies in shooting an even-par 71 and taking home medalist honors at the Parker Invitational.

Murphy finished one shot ahead of Grace Welch of Madison Edgewood.

Middleton, the top-ranked team in Division 1, coasted to the team title with a 313 total. Third-ranked Kettle Moraine was second at 321.

Murphy's previous low-round at Riverside was 74, but she knew when she got to the course Saturday that a low round was possible.

"I wanted to be even-par or better, and that's exactly where I ended up," Murphy said. "This course really suits my game, and I was able to make five birdies today.

"Besides a little hiccup on the Par 3 (No. 12) where I made a double-bogey, I played pretty well. I was definitely shooting at the pins and hit all the par 5s in two except for one of them."

Murphy shot a 1-under 34 on the front nine, including back-to-birdies at No. 7 and No. 8.

Janesville Craig got an 82 from Kallie Lux to finish 10th.

Head coach Alex Schaar said his team did a nice job of battling through some adversity.

"We didn't have our No. 2 golfer, so we had to bring up a couple of junior varsity players, and they did a nice job," Schaar said.

"I thought the girls overall played pretty well and gave us a good gauge as to what we can expect the rest of the season."

Host Parker got a season-low round of 92 from Bria McDade and shot a season-best 414 as a team.

"I'm very proud of the girls today," Parker coach John Zimmerman said. "Things are going in the right direction, and I'm excited to see what this team can do the rest of the season."

Milton, which got an 84 from Reagan Moisson, finished seventh with a 375 total.

Parker Invitational

At Riverside (Par 71)

TEAM SCORES

Middleton 313, Kettle Moraine 321, Madison Edgewood 327, Waunakee 332, Union Grove 341, Lake Geneva Badger 347, Milton 375, Stoughton 381, Madison Memorial 383, Janesville Craig 384, Verona 390, The Prairie School 398, Sun Prairie 400, Westosha Central 402, Janesville Parker 414, Mukwonago 423, Edgerton 485

MEDAL LEADERS

Holly Murphy (Badger) 71; Grace Welch (Edgewood) 72; Kate Meier (Middleton) 74; Aly Kinzel (Waunakee) and Veronica Parko (Union Grove) 76

AREA RESULTS

Craig--Kallie Lux 82; Morgan Knilans 89; Lauren Dammen 96; Emma Roberts 117

Parker--Bria McDade 92; Mia Clarquist 98; Baleigh Pajerski 112; Sarah Zimmerman 112

Badger--Annie Murphy 97; Kristin Walczinski 90; Grace Geils 89

Milton--Hannah Dunk 91; Reagan Moisson 84; Molly Jaeggi 101; Anna Pember 99

Edgerton--Alexis Deavers 94; Tiena Johnson 118; Olivia Guertin 122; Ava Delbac 151