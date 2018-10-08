VERONA
The state’s best girls golfers battled through early fog and long rounds Monday at University Ridge.
Today, area qualifiers may need to battle the elements as they attempt to work their way up the leaderboard.
Low scores were hard to come by in the first round of the WIAA state tournament, with Bay Port’s Jo Baranczyk the only of 117 competitors to shoot a par score.
Her even-par 72 leads three other players in the Division 1 field by a single stroke, while Kettle Moraine shot 318 to take a 16-stroke lead over Middleton.
Milton shot 360 and is ninth in the 12-team field. Lake Geneva Badger shot 368 and is 10th.
Milton senior Taylor Hakala, playing at state for a fourth time, posted the low round of all area players with a 10-over 82 that has her in a tie for 15th place.
Hakala birdied the par-5 second hole—her 11th of the day—to get to 3 over and just a couple shots off the lead but suffered a triple-bogey six on the following hole.
“Taylor started off strong and really just had that one tough hole,” Milton co-head coach Ashton Stair said. “Once she shook that off, it was back to that consistency. I think she was frustrated because none of her birdie putts were dropping. But that’s golf.”
Janesville Parker senior Sophia Dooman and Badger junior Holly Murphy were one shot back from Hakala in a tie for 19th.
Dooman, who finished 32nd last year in her first trip to state, felt she left a couple shots on the course during a round that took about 6 hours, 30 minutes to play.
“I started off really good but kind of finished poorly,” Dooman said. “It was just my putting, I think, today. I just got myself in some bad positions.
“I was mentally exhausted. It was really long (time-wise), especially on the back nine. I just told myself to play the best I can. I could’ve easily shaved off a couple strokes. I hope I go out really well (in the second round).”
Janesville Craig sophomore Kallie Lux, playing at state for the first time, posted a back-nine 40 to shoot 84 and is tied for 22nd.
“I was nervous,” Lux said. “My goal was 83, and I got 84, so I’m OK with that.
“My drives were pretty good today. I’m comfortable with my driver.”
Milton saw all five of its players break 100 but is probably a few spots lower in the standings than it had hoped. That said, the Red Hawks are just eight shots out of fifth place, so there’s plenty of time to make up ground in the second round.
“I think it’s a really good position for us to be in,” Stair said. “I don’t think we were really expected to go out and win the whole thing, but I knew we had the potential to make a decent run.
“I think we let the pressure get to us a little today, but there’s nothing that’s preventing us from going out and doing something fun and moving up. We just need to go out with positive attitudes and good thoughts.”
Positive thoughts were even harder to come by during a marathon round.
“A seven-hour round, I’m not sure if I’ve seen that before,” Stair said. “That takes a lot of mental strength just to stay with it. I was proud with all of our girls with being able to keep their heads in the game.”
With rain in the forecast Tuesday, there will be no room for nearly seven-hour rounds of golf.
In an attempt to avoid inclement weather, the WIAA has all players teeing off in a shotgun-start format for the second round, which begins at 9 a.m.
Division 2
In the Division 2 tournament, Edgewood’s Grace Welch shot 78 to sit in a tie for second individually and help her team to a 23-stroke lead over Xavier after the first round.
La Crosse Aquinas’ Annie Balduzzi is the individually leader after shooting 74.
Edgerton seniors Makenzie Suhr (96) and Maddie Perkins (103) are tied for 18th and tied for 23rd, respectively.
WIAA girls state golf tournament
At University Ridge (72)
Monday-Tuesday
First Round
DIVISION 1
TEAM SCORES
Kettle Moraine 318, Middleton 334, Arrowhead 337, Brookfield Central 348, Waunakee 352, Kaukauna 352, New Richmond 352, Bay Port 356, Milton 360, Badger 368, Onalaska 375, Cedarburg 388
MEDAL LEADERS
Jo Baranczyk (BP) 72, Emily Lauterbach (Arr) 73, Rachel Kauflin (Wauwatose East/West) 73, Caylie Kotlowski (Stoughton) 73, Sydney Brown (Eau Claire North) 75
AREA TEAM SCORES
Milton—Taylor Hakala 42-40—82, Claudia Seeman 42-45—87, Grace Weis 47-47—94, Callie Hakala 47-50—97
Badger—Holly Murphy 39-44—83, Annie Murphy 47-43—90, Kayla Kerns 51-47—98, Kimmy Chappell 47-50—97
AREA INDIVIDUALS
Sophia Dooman, Janesville Parker, 40-43—83
Kallie Lux, Janesville Craig, 44-40—84
DIVISION 2
TEAM SCORES
Edgewood 333, Xavier 356, Hayward 400, Arcadia 414, Luxemburg-Casco 417, Northwestern 435
MEDAL LEADERS
Annie Balduzzi (Aquinas) 74, Grace Welch (Edgewood) 78, Clair Phakamad (Xav) 78
AREA INDIVIDUALS
Makenzie Suhr, Edgerton, 48-48—96
Maddie Perkins, Edgerton, 53-50—103
