A pair of area high school girls golfers posted top-10 finishes at the WIAA state tournament Tuesday, and several others moved up the leaderboard following the second round.
Milton senior Taylor Hakala, playing at state for the fourth time, and Lake Geneva Badger junior Holly Murphy, tied for the third-lowest score of the second round and finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in the Division 1 individual field.
Bay Port's Jo Baranczyk followed up an even-par first round with a 2-under 70 in the second to hold off Hartland Arrowhead's Emily Lauterbach by one stroke. Kettle Moraine shot 651 over the course of two days to win the D1 team title by eight strokes over Middleton.
Hakala, frustrated a bit when her birdie putts weren't falling in the first round, had two birdies during her second round and moved up six spots. She led Milton, which moved up one spot to finish eighth with a two-day score of 702. Red Hawks junior Claudia Seeman shot 81 in the second round to tie for 25th.
Murphy rebounded from a first-round 83 by matching Hakala's 75 on Tuesday and moving up to 10th place. Her Badger team shot a two-day total of 735 to finish 11th.
Janesville Parker senior Sophia Dooman shaved three strokes off her first-round total, shooting 80 to finish tied for 14th. She carded two birdies on the front nine with a nice approach shot on the par-5 No. 2 hole, and sinking a difficult putt above the hole on No. 6.
Parker coach Mary Ross said she will miss Dooman's presence on the team.
"The think I'm most proud of is she came in as a novice and became a two-time state qualifier," Ross said. "That's really phenomenal."
With her 80, Dooman finished as the lowest-scoring Parker golfer in state tournament play.
"She's such a passionate player and leader," Ross said. "It was a very emotional end to her career today."
Janesville Craig sophomore Kallie Lux closed out her first trip to state with an 85 and finished tied for 28th.
In Division 2, Edgerton seniors Makenzie Suhr and Maddie Perkins each took two strokes off their first-round totals. Suhr shot 96 to finish tied for 17th in the D2 individual standings, while Perkins shot 101 to take 24th.
WIAA state girls golf tournament
At University Ridge (72)
Monday-Tuesday
Final
DIVISION 1
TEAM SCORES
Kettle Moraine 651, Middleton 659, Arrowhead 669, Brookfield Central 682, New Richmond 695, Waunakee 699, Kaukauna 701, Milton 702, Bay Port 726, Onalaska 732, Lake Geneva Badger 735, Cedarburg 739
MEDALISTS
Jo Baranczyk (Bay Port) 72-70--142, Emily Lauterbach (Arr) 73-70--143, Rachel Kauflin (Wauwatosa East/West) 73-77--150, Caylie Kotlowski 73-79--152, Katherine Meier (Mid) 78-77--155
AREA RESULTS
Milton--Taylor Hakala 82-75--157, Claudia Seeman 87-81--168, Grace Weiss 94-91--185, Reagan Moisson 98-95--193, Callie Hakala 97-96--193
Badger--Holly Murphy 83-75--158, Annie Murphy 90-89--179, Kayla Kerns 98-101--199, Kimmy Chappell 97-102--199, Kristine Walczynski 109-106--215
Janesville Parker--Sophia Dooman 83-80--163
Janesville Craig--Kallie Lux 84-85--169
DIVISION 2
TEAM SCORES
Madison Edgewood 659, Xavier 719, Hayward 780, Arcadia 819, Luxemborg-Casco 841, Northwestern 878
MEDALISTS
Clair Phakamad (Xavier) 78-74--152, Annie Balduzzi (Aquinas) 74-80--154, Grace Welch (Madison Edgewood) 78-80--158 , Grace Jaeger (Madison Edgewood) 82-76--158, Caitlyn Hegenbarth (Madison Edgewood) 84-75--159
AREA RESULTS
Edgerton--Makenzie Suhr 96-94--190, Maddie Perkins 103-101--204
