When the dust settled on the WIAA state cross country meet last year, Ivy White heard some folks wondering if Janesville Craig’s girls team could make a return trip in 2018.
White, then a sophomore who had seen her season cut short due to mononucleosis, remembers thinking at the time that the Cougars could definitely make it two years in a row.
“Last year, at the end of state, people were like, ‘I hope we make it next year,’” White recalled. “I was like, ‘We’ve got this. We can do this. There’s no doubt.’”
Sometimes, though, thinking something and actually believing it are two different things.
After losing defending Division 1 state champion Peyton Sippy to graduation, it took the team a while to truly believe in a second consecutive state bid. In the end, the Cougars proved they are built to last. They finished second at last weekend’s Kettle Moraine Sectional and will race again in Saturday’s state meet at Wisconsin Rapids.
“It’s just exciting to have the team back and to know we didn’t exactly need the No. 1 powerhouse this year to get there,” Craig junior Ellie Lorenz said. “We just needed to believe in ourselves. I think we knew we could, it was just something we used to push ourselves to improve a little bit.
“We all grew, all got stronger and proved that we can do it.”
Craig, which finished fourth as a team a year ago and is coached by Jessica Lawton and Brandon Miles, is ranked No. 7 in the D1 state poll heading into the state meet.
The Cougars don’t likely have a runner to challenge for a state title this time, but their depth should have them in position to again challenge for a top-five finish.
Juniors Maddy Arrowood, Lauren Shanks and Ellie Lorenz and sophomore Clare Hulick will all run at state for a second time.
Hulick posted the team’s top finish at sectionals, finishing fifth.
“It’s definitely exciting,” said Hulick, who was 76th at state last year as Craig’s fourth finisher. “We’re back, and we know the course.
“This whole year, our goal has been to make it to state. Now that we’ve made it, we’re going to go and try and run our best.”
Arrowood was the team’s top finisher at most meets throughout the season. She took first at the Blackshirt Invitational in Waukesha, helping the Cougars to one of several team titles throughout the year.
Arrowood, who was seventh at sectionals, has pointed to last spring’s track season as a turning point in her running career. She’s gone from finishing 89th at state last year and not counting toward the team total to vying for the team’s top finish at state Saturday.
“I think it’ll feel different this year, which is good,” she said. “Hopefully we can be one of the top teams. Everyone’s just believing in each other. I think that’s what’s helped everyone improve.”
Shanks was the team’s top returning finisher from state a year ago, finishing 39th. She was 12th at sectionals and is a steady force for the Cougars.
“I think it’s super cool, because everybody kind of thought Sippy was what kept us all together,” Shanks said. “This shows we’re still strong as a team to make it back again.”
Lorenz was the team’s fifth counting score last year at state, finishing 79th, and was 18th at sectionals.
She pointed to a night race late last month as a bit of a turning point for this year’s team.
“We had some harder courses in the beginning, so we didn’t always have the fastest times,” she said. “Then we got to some really fun races that were on really fast courses, like the night race. We all ran really great times, and I think that really helped boost our confidence.”
White would have likely been a counting runner at state last year if not for running into illness and complications that came with it.
She also suffered a foot injury during track season and was not able to train all summer. She’s still working back to full strength and was Craig’s sixth-best finisher at sectionals.
“I’m starting to get back into it, but it’s a slow process. It’s just hard to get back into shape,” White said.
Craig’s newcomers to the state level are sophomore Emily Austin and freshman Ema Frick.
Austin was 22nd at sectionals to provide Craig its fifth and final counting number.
Cambria Thompson is the team’s top alternate.
Noticeably, Craig does not have a single senior on its starting roster, meaning the Cougars have proven they not only have staying power over these past two seasons, but they’re likely built to be a team of state-caliber power moving forward.
“I’ve really been working on confidence and positivity, because I think this team needs it,” White said. “I’ve really loved this season, because we’ve had a lot of team bonding.
“We’re peaking at a great time.”
