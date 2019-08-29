Janesville Craig's girls cross country dominated the Badger Invitational on Thursday.

Competing for the first time this season, Craig placed three runners in the top five and finished with an overall winning time of 1:48:20.95. Kenosha Indian Trail was second at 1:52:03.40.

Brookfield East won the boys team title, with Craig finished sixth.

Craig junior Bryan Bloomquist finished second overall in the boys 5,000-meter race.

Madalyn Arrowood finished second for the Craig girls, with teammate Ivy White third and Lauren Shanks fourth.

"It was a great way to start the season," Craig co-head coach Jessica Lawton said. "We've got a great senior class that provides great leadership and it showed today.

"And we had some underclassmen do very well, too, on both the boys and girls side."

Arrowood finished with a time of 21:07.41 on the 5,000-meter course, less than a minute behind winner Molly Balch (20:32.13) of Indian Trail.

Bloomquist, one of the top juniors in the state, finished second in 16:58.72. Joshua Truchon of West Allis Hale won with a time of 16:23.37.

Craig sophomore Rylee Coleman was second in the girls 9/10 race, with teammate Ema Frick sixth.

Badger Invitational

BOYS TEAM SCORES

Brookfield East 1:28:33.02, Kenosha Indian Trail 1:29:17.14, Lake Geneva Badger 1:32:43.40, Mukwonago 1:33:07.72, West Allis Hale 1:33:19.92, Janesville Craig 1:34:00.03, Whitnall 1:40:53.04, Racine Lutheran 2:08:52.65, Beloit Memorial 2:25:17.60

TOP INDIVIDUALS

(5,000 meters)

1. Joshua Truchon (WAH) 16:23.37; 2. Bryan Bloomquist (JC) 16:58.72; 3. Tonatiuh (KIT) 17:21.57

OTHER AREA RESULTS

Craig--Gabe Coleman 18:23.72; Matt Dillon 18:36.08; Kadin Wojcik 19:58.34; Cole Riley 20:03.15

Badger--Jon D'Auria 18:15.74; Nolan Cassidy 18:27.35; Steven Haworth 18:32.07; Connor Spiewak 18:43.04; Logan Wade 18:45.18

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Janesville Craig 1:48:20.95, Kenosha Indian Trail 1:52:03.40, Mukwonago 1:52:38.95; Lake Geneva Badger 1:56:38.69; Whitnall 2:12:36.68, Racine Lutheran 2:41:10.10

TOP INDIVIDUALS

(5,000 meters)

1. Molly Balch (KIT) 20:32.13; 2. Madalyn Arrowood (JC) 21:07.41; 3. Ivy White (JC) 21:28.9; 4. Lauren Shanks (JC) 21:32.77

OTHER AREA RESULTS

Craig--Clare Hulick 22:05.25; Cambria Thompson 22:06.61

Badger--Lauryn Grothe 22:18.63; Ava Trent 22:43.38; Madison Schoolfield 22:58.99; Elly Wall 23:44.18; Kayla Hirschmann 24:53.48