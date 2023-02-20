Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team looked ready for postseason play in the second half of Monday’s Big Eight finale against Madison East.
The Cougars held the Purgolders to just 20 points after the break while scoring 42 of their own to turn a 29-23 halftime lead into a 71-41 rout in Madison, Craig’s fifth straight victory.
“They hung around with us for a while,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “We had a couple of big runs in the second half. We’re just moving the ball really well and finding the open girl.”
The open girl for Craig on Monday night was often behind the 3-point line, and it was usually Ellie Magestro-Kennedy. The Division I recruit drained 8 of Craig’s 10 3-point shots—four in each half—and finished with 30 points.
Brae Bertocchi again showed what she’s capable of on the offensive end, adding 22 to Craig’s winning effort. Bertocchi has emerged in recent weeks to take some of the scoring burden off Magestro-Kennedy and Mya Nicholson.
“It’s been two weeks and four games, so it’s not a fluke,” Storbakken said of Bertocchi’s solid play. “Teams have got to account for Brae now, and you can’t just concentrate on two, otherwise Brae’s going to go off.”
The game against East, which was rescheduled multiple times because of weather postponements, wrapped up the Big Eight schedule for both teams with postseason play opening statewide Tuesday night.
Like most teams in Division 1, the No. 5-seeded Cougars, who finished in third place in the Big Eight with a 16-4 record and a 19-5 record overall, don’t start their postseason journey until Friday when they host No. 12 seed Mukwonago.
A win would give Storbakken his third 20-win season in 13 years as Craig coach. He likes his team’s prospects in the postseason.
“I think we’re a dangerous team heading into the tournament,” he said. “We’ve got good guard play, and we’ve got that third scorer, so let’s see what happens Friday. The girls are excited.”