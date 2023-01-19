JANESVILLE—Behind guard Ellie-Magestro Kennedy’s huge second-half performance, Janesville Craig emerged victorious against rival Janesville Parker in a Big Eight girls basketball game on Thursday.

While it was a loss, the Vikings (2-13 overall, 2-10 Big Eight) hung with the Cougars for the majority of the game. The building program put forth its best performance of the season against Craig despite the 71-49 final score, coach Ryan Tyrrell said.

