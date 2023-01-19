JANESVILLE—Behind guard Ellie-Magestro Kennedy’s huge second-half performance, Janesville Craig emerged victorious against rival Janesville Parker in a Big Eight girls basketball game on Thursday.
While it was a loss, the Vikings (2-13 overall, 2-10 Big Eight) hung with the Cougars for the majority of the game. The building program put forth its best performance of the season against Craig despite the 71-49 final score, coach Ryan Tyrrell said.
“We had our best team display today,” he said. “Ultimately, every player who came in did their job pretty much the way they were asked to do it.”
For the first six minutes of the game, exchanged baskets. Parker played aggressive defense and forced Craig (13-3, 10-2) to find scoring opportunities inside. On offense, the Vikings ran their sets and found open looks.
Tied at 6-all, Craig finally went on its first run of the game midway through the first half. Mya Nicholson spearheaded the effort for the Cougars, scoring 13 of her 17 points in the first half and hitting three 3-pointers.
For the Vikings, Ava Eggers-Ahrens was lights out from deep, making three 3-point shots of her own in the first half. The guard scored a career high 17 points in the matchup.
“She’s starting to really find a rhythm in her shooting, and I hope that continues to carry forward,” Tyrrell said. “She displayed that today. When she can shoot it and we’re getting the ball inside, we can work that inside-out formula even better than we have.”
Eggers-Ahrens and the Vikings’ offense were able to answer after a couple of Nicholson made 3-point goals, but Craig’s firepower soon proved too much for Parker.
After early foul trouble put Magestro-Kennedy on the bench, she reentered the game near the end of the opening half. Her presence, combined with Nicholson’s hot hand, helped the Cougars push their halftime lead to 39-21.
Craig continued to hit shots in the second half. While their offense was rolling, it wasn’t enough to completely put away the Vikings. Parker stayed in the contest with its irritating defense and its post play revolving around Addison Miller. She made several shots down low and ended the game with 14 points.
“Ultimately, she’s a beast,” Tyrell said about Miller. “I feel like we have a special coach and player bond. She said she’ll be bothering me for years to come and I laughed because it’s totally welcomed. She’s a great leader. She’s a huge reason we can work inside-out and find players like Ava, (Addison) Jones and Sophie Brown.”
For Craig, Magestro- Kennedy went off in the second half. Despite Parker’s best defense efforts, the Wright State commit found success driving to the rim. She scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half.
“I was getting a little bit more aggressive after a couple of fouls in the first half,” Magestro-Kennedy said. “I was out for a little bit, and I used that energy that I had left over. I took it all out in that second half. While sitting there and watching, I was getting a little antsy, so I was ready for that second half for sure.”
Craig coach Kerry Storbakken is trying to keep his team focused on the next game as it chases a conference championship.
“Anytime you win nine in a row, your girls are doing something right,” said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken. “It’s a Big Eight game. You get it and then it’s on to the next. That’s Beloit Memorial at home. We’re 10-2 in the conference and we still got a chance.”
After nine straight victories, the Cougars are feeling good and ready to keep rolling.
“We’re feeling really good,” Magestro-Kennedy said. “We’re excited and we love playing together. We could use our practices and every game to prepare for Sun Prairie and Verona because the last time we played them we didn’t perform to what we thought we could. So we’re using everything as prep for them and for the postseason.”
Both Parker and Craig will play on Saturday at home at 2:30 p.m. Parker will play Madison Memorial and Craig will face off against Beloit.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 71, JANESVILLE PARKER 49
Craig (71)—Campbell 3-3-10, Vitaioli 1-0-2, Pierson 3-0-6, Magestro-Kennedy 10-1-23, Loveland 4-0-8, Galindo 0-1-1, Nicholson 7-0-17, Hughes 2-0-4. Totals 30-5-71.
Parker (49)—Jones 2-0-6, Booth 2-0-5, Eggers-Ahrens 6-2-17, Miller 5-4-14, Brown 2-1-7. Totals 17-7-49.
Halftime—JC 39-21. 3-point goals—JC 6 (Campbell, Magestro-Kennedy 2, Nicholson 3), JP 8 (Jones 2, Booth, Ahrens-Eggers 3, Brown 2). Missed free throws—JC 5, JP 4. Team fouls—JC 13, JP 14..