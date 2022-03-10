There are a few new faces, but most of the favorites are familiar as the WIAA state girls basketball tournament begins today at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Teams will compete today through Saturday for championships in one of five divisions, each of which is sending four qualifiers to state.
Division 3 and 4 semifinals will take place today, followed by semifinals in Divisions 1, 2 and 5 Friday. All five championship games—preceded by the WIAA’s 3-Point Challenge, which will include Janesville Craig senior Kate Huml—will take place Saturday.
All 15 tournament games will be broadcast live by a statewide network including WKOW, Channel 27, in Madison, and streamed online via Magic of March app.
The roster of teams includes a long Who’s Who list of perennial conference, area and state powers.
A look at the teams and players to watch in all five divisions:
Division 1
Wales Kettle Moraine (25-3) earned the top seeding after beating both Janesville Parker and Craig earlier in the tournament. Coach Todd Hansen’s Lasers haven’t been at the tournament since 2004, but that trip marked the end of a run of seven state appearances during a nine-year span (1996-2004), which included the 1999 state title. The Lasers are led by 5-foot-10 junior Grace Grocholski, an Arizona State recruit and 2021 AP second-team all-state player who averages 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Second-seeded Brookfield East (25-3) shared the Greater Metro Conference title and earned its first state trip since 2004. Annika Pluemer, a 5-9 junior guard, averages 17.3 points per game.
Third-seeded Appleton East (24-4) is in its first state tournament since 1998, gets 20.5 ppg and 7.2 rpg from 5-11 senior Emily LaChapell, a Marquette recruit.
Fourth-seeded De Pere (24-4), which won state titles in 1983, 2005 and 2012 and finished second twice, gets 25.7 ppg from 6-foot senior guard Jordan Meulemans, a Butler recruit.
Division 2
Top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (27-1) is back to defend its 2021 state title and will chase what would be a fifth overall championship in nine appearances. Gracie Grzesk, a 5-11 sophomore forward, averages 16.4 ppg as one of four Tritons averaging in double figures.
Second-seeded Reedsburg (28-0), which lost to Notre Dame in last year’s state final, beat Union Grove to earn the program’s third state trip. 5-10 senior Mahra Wieman (22.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg), a UW-Oshkosh recruit, and 5-8 sophomore Trenna Cherney (18.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg) lead the Beavers.
Third-seeded Pewaukee (25-3) qualified for state in 2020 but didn’t get to play because of COVID-19. Amy Terrian, a 5-8 freshman, averages 16.1 ppg.
No. 4 Menomonie (25-3) is making its first state trip led by 6-2 senior post Emma Mommsen (14.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg).
Division 3
Waupun (25-3) got the top seeding. Despite having strong teams and notable players over the last couple of decades, this will be only the Warriors’ second-ever state berth, with the first ending with a semifinal loss in 1996. Illinois State recruit Abbie Aalsma has 2,024 career points
Second-seeded Freedom (27-1) is led by 5-10 junior guard Sadie Jarmolowicz (16.1 ppg).
No. 3 St. Croix Falls (24-4) is making its first state trip, led by 5-7 junior guard Brianna McCurdy (16.4 ppg).
Fourth-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican (18-9) gets 15.2 ppg from 5-5 sophomore guard Keona McGee.
Division 4
The No. 1 seeding went to Mineral Point (28-0), the 2016 state champ. Mallory Lindsey, a 5-4 senior guard, averages 15.5 ppg.
Second-seeded Laconia (24-4), the 2019 state runner-up, gets 12.1 ppg and 6.8 rpg from 5-8 senior forward Molly Johannes.
Third-seeded Neillsville (25-2) won the 2012 title in Division 4 and was second in D3 in 2014. Lilly Opelt, a 5-4 sophomore guard, averages 11.5 ppg.
No. 4 Westfield (27-1) earned its first state trip last year, falling in a Division 3 semifinal. Carly Drew, a 5-8 sophomore forward, averages 19.6 ppg.
Division 5
Randolph (29-0) claimed the top seeding in their second state trip and first since 2001. Jorey Buwalda, a 6-foot junior forward, averages 20.6 ppg and 9.5 rpg.
No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (26-3), the defending state champion, also won titles in 2013 and 2016 and took second in 2014 and 2015. The scoring leader is 5-5 senior guard Ainara Sainz de Rozas (11.4 ppg).
Third-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell (25-3) made its first WIAA state trip last year, falling in a semifinal. Lauryn Deetz, a 5-5 senior guard, averages 17.2 ppg and 7.0 rpg.
No. 4 Highland (26-3) will make its first state appearance. Rachel Miller, a 5-9 senior, averages 13.2 ppg.