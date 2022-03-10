ASHWAUBENON
The Mineral Point girls basketball team will go for its second state title in the last six years Saturday. In a Division 4 WIAA state semifinal Thursday at the Resch Center, the Pointers held off Westfield 55-45.
Mineral Point (29-0) will meet Laconia (25-4) for the state title Saturday. The Pointers earned Division 4 runner-up honors a year ago.
Mallory Lindsay and Ella Chambers combined for 34 points in the win over Westfield. The Pointers pulled away by making 19 of 34 free throws.
Carly Drew had 15 points for Westfield (27-2) before fouling out.
MINERAL POINT 55, WESTFIELD 45
Westfield (45)—Showen 2-4 3-4 7; T. Drew 1-5 2-2 4; C. Drew 4-10 7-7 15; N. Hoffa 3-9 0-0 7; Lentz 4-8 2-2 10; S. Hoffa 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 15-38 14-15 45.
Mineral Point (55)—Lindsey 4-13 10-10 20; Chambers 4-10 4-8 14; Walters 4-7 1-4 9; Wenger 3-12 2-6 8; Cox 1-2 1-4 3; B. Walters 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 16-44 19-34 55
Halftime—Mineral Point 21, Westfield 17. Three-point goals—Westfield 1 (N. Hoffa), Mineral Point 4 (Lindsey 2, Chambers 2). Total fouls—Westfield 22, Mineral Point 22. Fouled out—Chambers, C. Drew.
Laconia 50, Neillsville 39—The Spartans pulled away in the second half for a Division 4 semifinal win. Laconia (25-4) got 12 points from Payton Morgan and 10 from Aubrey Leonard. Emma Moseley had 10 points to lead Neillsville (25-3), which trailed 22-17 at half.
LACONIA 50, NEILLSVILLE 39
Neillsville (39)—Rochester 1-5 0-0 3; Moseley 2-8 6-6 10; Trunkel 1-8 5-5 7; Opelt 1-4 0-0 2; Voigt 2-3 2-4 7; Schneider 0-1 0-0 0; Boyer 1-1 0-2 3; Hart 0-1 0-0 0; Mortenson 1-2 0-1 2; Mayer 1-3 0-1 3; Koepp 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 11-37 13-19 39.
Laconia (50)—Johannes 2-11 3-5 7; VandeBerg 1-4-24; Leonard 2-3 6-8 10; Morgan 4-8 1-2 12; Madigan 4-8 1-2 9; Engel 0-2 0-0 0; Duel 1-3 0-0 3; Keel 1-3 0-2 3; Engel 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 15-42 15-25 50.
Halftime—Laconia 22, Neillsville 17. Three-point goals—Neillsville 4 (Rochester, Voigt, Boyer, Meyer), Laconia 5 (Morgan 3, Duel, Keel). Total fouls—Neillsville 16, Laconia 16.
Division 3
Waupun 47, Whitefish Bay Dominican 29—Sophomore forward Kayl Petersen scored 22 points, senior forward Gaby Matamoros added 10 points and freshman guard Lydia Aalsma had 10 rebounds to lead the top-seeded Warriors (26-3) past the Green Knights (18-10).
WAUPUN 47, DOMINICAN 29
Waupun (47)—N. Aalsma 0-1 0-0 0, A. Aalsma 3-13 2-2 9, Matamoros 5-6 0-0 10, Gopalan 0-5 2-2 2, Petersen 8-16 2-2 22, L. Aalsma 1-5 0-0 2, VandeStreek 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 17-47 8-8 47.
Dominican (29)—Makari Cornelius 0-1 0-2 0, Makaiyah Cornelius 1-7 1-2 3, McGee 0-11 4-6 4, Okoro 3-4 1-3 7, Burgos Schroeder 5-13 5-7 15, Gayden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-37 11-20 29.
Halftime—Waupun 23, Dominican 11. 3-point goals—Waupun 5-15 (Petersen 4-7, A. Aalsma 1-4, N. Aalsma 0-1, Gopalan 0-1, L. Aalsma 0-1, VandeStreek 0-1); Dominican 0-5 (McGee 0-2, Burgos Schroeder 0-2, Makaiyah Cornelius 0-1). Total fouls—Waupun 13; Dominican 9.
Freedom 66, St. Croix Falls 36—The second-seeded Irish (28-1) got 22 points from junior guard Sadie Jarmolowicz and 12 points and 11 rebounds from junior forward Kierstin Kriewaldt to beat the Saints (20-5).
FREEDOM 66, ST. CROIX FALLS 36
St. Croix Falls (36)—Schmidt 1-5 0-1 2, Miron 2-11 1-2 5, Belisle 3-9 1-2 8, McCurdy 5-15 0-0 11, Cooper 2-6 4-6 8, Kloos 0-0 0-2 0, Marks 0-0 2-2 2, Greenquist 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-47 8-15 36.
Freedom (66)—Jarmolowicz 9-13 1-3 22, Bartels 4-7 0-0 9, Kriewaldt 5-8 0-1 12, Murphy 3-6 0-0 9, Alexander 5-13 2-3 12, Martzahl 0-1 0-0 0, Hennes 0-1 0-0 0, Wesoloski 1-4 0-0 0, Bork 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 3-7 66.
Halftime—Freedom 32, St. Croix Falls 19. 3-point goals—St. Croix Falls 2-16 (Belisle 1-4, McCurdy 1-7, Schmidt 0-2, Miron 0-2, Greenquist 0-1); Freedom 9-18 (Jarmolowicz 3-5, Murphy 3-6, Kriewaldt 2-3, Bartels 1-2, Alexander 0-1, Martzahl 0-1). Total fouls—St. Croix Falls 10; Freedom 12.