ASHWAUBENON
A crowning performance carried Grace Grocholski and the Wales Kettle Moraine girls basketball team to the WIAA Division 1 state championship on Saturday night.
The top-seeded Lasers (27-3) shot 22-for-24 (91.7%) from the free-throw line and 22-for-48 (45.8%) from the field, claiming the program’s second state title with a 69-53 victory over Appleton East (25-5) at the Resch Center.
Grocholski, an Arizona State University recruit, was all but unstoppable. She totaled 34 points and nine rebounds, shooting 15-for-16 from the line, to power the Lasers’ victory.
Kettle Moraine’s Braelyn Torres hit a 3-point shot to break a scoreless tie 1 minute, 7 seconds into the first half, and Kettle Moraine led the rest of the way.
East got 19 points from Emily LaChapell and 17 points and eight rebounds from Logan Lowry. The Terrors went 12-for-13 from the line.
WALES KETTLE MORAINE 69,
APPLETON EAST 53
Kettle Moraine (27-3)—Randgaard 3-8 4-4 10, Torres 3-11 0-0 8, Wallschaleger 1-5 3-4 5, Siedenburg 2-4 0-0 4, Grocholski 9-14 15-16 34, Herro 3-5 0-0 6, Alvarez 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 22-24 69.
Appleton East (24-6)—Hansford 2-11 0-0 5, Beyer 0-9 0-0 0, LaChapell 7-17 3-3 19, J. Neubauer 1-4 0-0 3, Lowry 6-8 3-4 17, Gerard 1-1 6-6 8, T. Neubauer 0-1 1-2 1, Golden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 12-13 53.
Halftime—Kettle Moraine 31, Appleton East 26. 3-point goals—Kettle Moraine 3-14 (Torres 2-6, Grocholski 1-4, Randgaard 0-2, Siedenburg 0-1, Herro 0-1), Appleton East (Lowry 3-4, LaChapell 2-3, Hansford 1-8, Neubauer 1-2, Beyer 0-5). Rebounds—Kettle Moraine 9-21-30 (Grocholski 9), Appleton East 10-18-28 (Beyer 9, Lowry 8). Total fouls—Kettle Moraine 10, Appleton East 18. Fouled out—J. Neubauer, Lowry. Assists—Kettle Moraine 14 (Torres 4), Appleton East 11 (Hansford 5). Turnovers—Kettle Moraine 9, Appleton East 14. Steals—Kettle Moraine 8 (Torres 5), Appleton East 6. Blocks—Kettle Moraine 1, Appleton East 8 (Hansford 4).
Division 2
Green Bay Notre Dame 68, Pewaukee 54—The top-seeded Tritons (29-1) exploded for 43 second-half points to earn a repeat state championship and their fifth overall, dominating play in a 68-54 victory over Pewaukee (26-4).
Trista Fayta totaled 27 points, eight rebounds and five steals to lead Notre Dame. She made four 3-point baskets during a two-minute stretch that fueled a 14-3 run, helping Notre Dame pull away after trailing 26-25 at halftime.
Notre Dame shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range and held a 33-18 rebound advantage.
Amy Terrian had 16 points and Sarah Newcomer scored 14 for Pewaukee.
GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 68,
PEWAUKEE 54
Pewaukee (26-4)—Newcomer 5-9 2-2 14, Westerman 1-4 0-0 2, Zielsdorf 4-5 1-2 9, Chudzik 3-5 2-2 9, Amy Terrian 6-15 2-3 16, Anna Terrian 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 20-43 8-11 54.
Green Bay Notre Dame (29-1)—Barington 0-7 0-0 0, Hardwick 7-9 3-9 17, Fayta 6-10 11-11 27, Whitehouse 5-8 0-0 13, Grzesk 1-8 2-3 4, Musial 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 21-46 18-25 68.
Halftime—Pewaukee 26, Notre Dame 25. 3-point goals—Pewaukee 6-14 (Newcomer 2-3, Amy Terrian 2-5, Chudzik 1-2, Anna Terrian 1-3, Westerman 0-1), Notre Dame 8-15 (Fayta 4-8, Whitehouse 3-4, Musial 1-2, Grzesk 0-1). Rebounds—Pewaukee 3-5-18 (Zielsdorf 6), Notre Dame 14-19-33 (Barington 6, Hardwick 6, Grzesk 6). Total fouls—Pewaukee 19, Notre Dame 10. Fouled out—Chudzik. Assists—Pewaukee 12 (Amy Terrian 5), Notre Dame 18 (Barington 4, Whitehouse 4, Musial 4). Turnovers—Pewaukee 11, Notre Dame 12. Steals—Pewaukee 6, Notre Dame 8 (Hardwick 5). Blocks—Pewaukee 5 (Newcomer 3), Notre Dame 3.
Division 3
Waupun 63, Freedom 42—The top-seeded Warriors (27-3) raced to a 14-2 lead and held a 33-22 halftime lead, and then turned back a second-half rally by the Irish (28-2) wo win the program’s first state title.
Freedom drew to within five points with 13:45 to play, but Waupun responded with an 11-0 scoring run.
Abbie Aalsma led Waupun with 22 points and Kayl Petersen scored 15. Megan Alexander scored 11 for Freedom.
WAUPUN 63, FREEDOM 22
Waupun (29-3)—N. Aalsma 3-8 0-0 7, A. Aalsma 9-17 1-1 22, Matamoros 4-6 0-0 8, Gopalan 2-6 1-2 5, Petersen 5-11 1-2 15, L. Aalsma 1-6 0-0 2, Theune 1-1 0-0 2, VandeStreek 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 3-5 63.
Freedom (28-2)—Jarmolowicz 3-12 2-2 9, Bartels 2-6 2-5 6, Kriewaldt 1-5 0-0 2, Murphy 2-4 0-0 6, Alexander 3-13 5-6 11, Hennes 0-3 2-2 2, Weslowski 1-2 3-4 5, Martzahl 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 12-45 15-21 42.
Halftime—Waupun 33, Freedom 22. 3-point goals—Waupun 8-24 (Petersen 4-7, A. Aalsma 3-8, N. Aalsma 1-6, L. Aalsma 0-1), Freedom 3-15 (Murphy 2-4, Jarmolowicz 1-5, Bartels 0-1, Kriewaldt 0-3, Alexander 0-1, Wesloski 0-1). Rebounds—Waupun 15-23-38 (Matamoros 10), Freedom 13-15-28 (Bartels 6). Total fouls—Waupun 17, Freedom 9. Assists—Waupun 16 (Gopalan 6), Freedom 9 (Jarmolowicz 3). Turnovers—Waupun 11, Freedom 11. Steals—Waupun 7, Freedom 7 (Jarmolowicz 4). Blocks—Waupun 5 (Petersen 3), Freedom 2.
Division 4
Mineral Point 53, Laconia 42—Top-seeded Mineral Point (30-0), last year’s state runner-up, led start to finish in a victory over the Spartans (25-5).
Ella Chambers scored 20 points, Mallory Lindsey had 14 points and Kennedy Wenger totaled 11 rebounds and six assists as Mineral Point earned its second state title.
Laconia got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Molly Johannes and 14 points and nine rebounds from Tierney Madigan.
MINERAL POINT 53, LACONIA 42
Mineral Point (30-0)—M. Lindsey 2-7 8-10 14, Chambers 6-15 4-8 20, Bl. Watters 2-11 2-4 7, Wenger 3-10 0-2 6, Wenger 3-10 0-2 6, Cox 3-6 0-0 6, Be. Watters 0-1 0-0 0, Kroll 0-1 0-0 0, L. Lindsey 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 16-51 14-26 53.
Laconia (25-5)—Johannes 4-10 2-4 11, VanderBerg 1-4 1-2 3, Leonard 0-3 0-0 0, Morgan 0-11 0-0 0, Madigan 5-11 3-4 14, E. Engel 1-5 2-4 5, Duel 3-7 3-4, 9, A. Engel 0-1 0-0 0, Schneider 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-53 11-18 42.
Halftime—Mineral Point 22, Laconia 16. 3-point goals—Mineral Point 7-19 (Chambers 4-8, M. Lindsey 2-6, Bl. Watters 1-3, Be. Watters 0-1, Kroll 0-1), Laconia 3-22 (Johannes 1-4, Madigan 1-3, E. Engel 1-4, VanderBerg 0-1, Leonard 0-1, Morgan 0-8, A. Engel 0-1). Rebounds—Mineral Point 14-29-43 (Wenger 11, B. Watters 10), Laconia 12-28-40 (Johannes 11). Total fouls—Mineral Point 15, Laconia 18. Assists—Mineral Point 13 (Wenger 6), Laconia 9. Turnovers—Mineral Point 8, Laconia 9. Steals—Mineral Point 5, Laconia 4. Blocks—Mineral Point 2, Laconia 8.
Division 5
Randolph 47, Wis. Rapids Assumption 31—The efficient Rockets (31-0) took charge early, opening first-half leads of 13-7, 20-13 and 28-17, and led by double-digits throughout the second half to knock off the Royals.
Maddie DeVries scored 11 points and Jorey Buwalda and Abby Katsma scored 10 each for Randolph, which shot 42.9% from the field and made four of seven 3-point tries. Jorey Buwalda had seven rebounds and Presley Buwalda added eight steals.
Assumption (27-4) got 11 points from Sainz de Rozas. The Royals committed 20 turnovers.
RANDOLPH 47, ASSUMPTION 31
Wis. Rapids Assumption (27-4)—Sainz de Rozas 5-10 0-0 11, Jungwirth 0-3 0-0 0, Kerkman 2-5 0-2 6, Casey 0-1 0-0 0, Kolo 1-1 0-0 2, Shaw 1-4 2-4 5, Vollert 0-1 0-0 0, Schooley 3-5 0-0 7, Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-31 2-6 31.
Randolph (31-0)—Katsman 4-7 0-0 10, Buwalda 3-7 0-0 6, Moldenhauer 2-5 2-2 8, Buwalda 3-8 4-6 10, DeVries 5-8 1-1 11, Baird 0-4 0-0 0, Grieger 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 18-42 7-9 47.
Halftime—Randolph 28, Assumption 17. 3-point goals—Assumption 5-12 (Kerkman 2-2, Sainz de Rozas 1-1, Shaw 1-4, Schooley 1-1, Jungwirth 0-3, Casey 0-1), Randolph 4-7 (Katsma 2-3, Moldenhauer 2-3, Buwalda 0-1). Rebounds—Assumption 4-13-17 (Kerkman 7), Randolph 10-17-27 (Buwalda 7). Assists—Assumption 9, Randolph 13 (Buwalda 5). Total fouls—Assumption 20, Randolph 7. Turnovers—Assumption 20, Randolph 13.
SEMIFINAL RESULTS FRIDAY
DIVISION 5
Randolph 47, Highland 25
Wis. Rapids Assumption 36, Chippewa Falls McDonell 35
DIVISION 2
Green Bay Notre Dame 64, Menomonie 45
Pewaukee 73, Reedsburg 43
DIVISION 1
Wales Kettle Moraine 66, De Pere 47
Appleton East 44, Brookfield East 40
SEMIFINAL RESULTS THURSDAY
DIVISION 4
Mineral Point 55, Westfield 45
Laconia 50, Neillsville 39
DIVISION 3
Waupun 47, Whitefish Bay Dominican 29
Freedom 66, St. Croix Falls 36