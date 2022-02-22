WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL WIAA girls basketball: Tonight's area regional quarterfinals postponed to Wednesday Gazette staff Feb 22, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Inclement weather and treacherous roadways have forced area school officials to postpone the first round of the WIAA girls basketball regionals, originally scheduled for Tuesday night.Every regional quarterfinal game involving an area team that had been scheduled for Tuesday will instead be played tonight (Wednesday), with each game starting at 7 p.m.Winners will advance to regional semifinals on Friday, playing for a chance to compete in regional finals on Saturday.Tonight's area girls basketball schedule:WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS(Seedings, records in parentheses)All games at 7 p.m.DIVISION 1(17) Janesville Parker (1-23) at (16) Racine Horlick (3-21)DIVISION 2Oregon sectional(9) Burlington (6-17) at (8) Elkhorn (8-16)(10) Delavan-Darien (4-18) at (7) Milton (8-16)DIVISION 3Wautoma sectional(9) Evansville (11-13) at (8) Dodgeville (7-17)(11) Beloit Turner (7-17) at (6) Richland Center (15-8)(10) Lodi (6-18) at (7) Clinton (16-8)Whitewater sectional(9) Racine St. Catherine’s (5-19) at (8) Walworth Big Foot (6-17)(10) Whitewater (7-17) at (7) Milwaukee St. Thomas More (10-14)DIVISION 4DeForest sectional(11) Orfordville Parkview (9-14) at (6) Marshall (12-10) Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Girls Basketball Wiaa Girls Basketball Wiaa Regionals Postponements Ppd Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities searching for Beloit woman who has been missing since December Death notices for Feb. 18, 2022 Craig High School teacher Andrea Nickel has experienced both Ukraine, Russia The Exclusive Company, Janesville’s last record store, to close after liquidation sale Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form