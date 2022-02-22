01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Inclement weather and treacherous roadways have forced area school officials to postpone the first round of the WIAA girls basketball regionals, originally scheduled for Tuesday night.

Every regional quarterfinal game involving an area team that had been scheduled for Tuesday will instead be played tonight (Wednesday), with each game starting at 7 p.m.

Winners will advance to regional semifinals on Friday, playing for a chance to compete in regional finals on Saturday.

Tonight's area girls basketball schedule:

WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(Seedings, records in parentheses)

All games at 7 p.m.

DIVISION 1

(17) Janesville Parker (1-23) at (16) Racine Horlick (3-21)

DIVISION 2

Oregon sectional

(9) Burlington (6-17) at (8) Elkhorn (8-16)

(10) Delavan-Darien (4-18) at (7) Milton (8-16)

DIVISION 3

Wautoma sectional

(9) Evansville (11-13) at (8) Dodgeville (7-17)

(11) Beloit Turner (7-17) at (6) Richland Center (15-8)

(10) Lodi (6-18) at (7) Clinton (16-8)

Whitewater sectional

(9) Racine St. Catherine’s (5-19) at (8) Walworth Big Foot (6-17)

(10) Whitewater (7-17) at (7) Milwaukee St. Thomas More (10-14)

DIVISION 4

DeForest sectional

(11) Orfordville Parkview (9-14) at (6) Marshall (12-10)

