Janesville Craig senior Kate Huml put forth a strong performance Saturday morning to finish fourth in the WIAA’s 3-Point Challenge at the Resch Center, site of the state girls basketball tournament.
Huml scored 12 points in the semifinal round to finish fourth in the group of four players. Her first-round score of 16 points ranked third-best.
Each player shot five “racks” of five balls each from five spots around the 3-point arc. The first four balls on each rack were worth one point; the final ball was worth two.
Huml, a UW-Oshkosh recruit, qualified for the 10-player field by leading the Division 1 state field during the regular season, making 47 of 97 3-point shots (48.5%). Her average also ranked second among the 10 qualifiers from all five WIAA divisions.
Emily Jaenke, a junior from Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, won the competition, setting a state record with 23 points in the final round. Neenah sophomore Allie Ziebell earned runner-up honors with 21 points. Lily Krahn of Prairie du Chien, a University of Wisconsin recruit, scored 15 points for third place.
The WIAA invited the top two 3-point shooters in each division to participate, ranked by percentage with a 75-shot minimum. Players from schools participating in the state tournament were excluded.
WIAA 3-POINT CHALLENGE
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Resch Center, Ashwaubenon
Finals—Emily Jaenke, jr., Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, 23 points; Allie Ziebell, so., Neenah, 21; Lily Krahn, sr., Prairie du Chien, 15.