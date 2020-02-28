WAUNAKEE
A slow start put an end to the season Friday night for Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team.
The Vikings fell behind 10-0 early and could not recover in a 68-37 loss to Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
Third-seeded Waunakee (18-5) hosts sixth-seeded Lake Geneva Badger Saturday night in a regional final game.
Parker finished 7-16.
Poor shooting and turnovers plagued Parker throughout.
The Vikings missed 20 of 25 shots in the first half in trailing 29-16. Parker turned the ball over 15 times in the second half as the Warriors pulled away.
“We couldn’t get over that hump the first half, and the second half we just couldn’t score,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said.
“Offensively, we just didn’t execute. And when we did get a shot off, we seemed to be throwing at the basket instead of shooting it.”
Parker fell behind 13-2 with 13:10 left in the half but managed to cut the lead to six at 15-9 on Tina Shelton’s basket with 6:18 left. That was as close as the Vikings got the rest of the game.
Waunakee’s Kylee Grabarski, who entered the game averaging only 2.2 points a game, had 11 the first half, including three 3s. The sophomore finished with a game-high 17 points.
Trailing by 13 at half, Parker fell apart to start the second. The Vikings had eight early turnovers and saw the deficit quickly grow from 13 to 23. Ashley Sawicki’s turnaround basket made it 42-19 with 11:51 left.
Another 8-2 Waunakee run stretched the lead to 59-21 with 7:49 left.
The two seniors playing their final game led the Vikings. Shelton and Jena Forrestal both finished with 11 points.
Hartwig was forced to play with a seven-player rotation, and when starter Jasmyn Demrow-Calvin picked up her third foul in the first half, Parker could put no one taller than 5-foot-7 on the court.
“It’s disappointing, because I felt like we had a really good practice yesterday and were ready to go,” Hartwig said.
“I felt like we played with an excuse missing a couple of players instead of a purpose.
“And they pressed us the whole game, and I felt like we were fatigued. That played a big part in our lack of execution offensively.”
WAUNAKEE 68, PARKER 37
Parker (37)—Shelton 4-3-11; Forrestal 4-0-11; Demrow-Calvin 2-0-4; Ayers 1-0-3; Egger-Ahrens 1-2-4. Totals: 13-7-37
Waunakee (68)—Maier 3-8-15; Elle 2-0-6; Watson 1-4-6; Meudt 3-1-7; Statz 1-2-4; Sawicki 3-0-6; Lynch 1-0-3; Grabarski 5-3-17; Stedman 1-0-2; Bryan 1-0-2. Totals: 21-18-68
Janesville Parker;16;21--37
Waunakee;29;39--68
3-point goals—Parker 4 (Forrestal 3, Ayers), Waunakee 8 (Grabarski 4, Ehle 2, Lynch, Maier). Free throws missed—Parker 2, Waunakee 3. Total fouls—Parker 20, Waunakee 16.