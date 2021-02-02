The scoring woes continue to plague Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team.
The Vikings were limited to eight points in the first half Tuesday in a 56-27 nonconference loss to Watertown.
Parker (3-12), which got a game-high 13 points from Alexys Luek, trailed 37-8 at halftime.
“We started very slowly,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig. “We struggled with their height and zone.
“The second half, we started attacking the zone better, played more physical and hit our shots.”
Parker plays at Janesville Craig on Saturday.
WATERTOWN 56, PARKER 27Parker (27)—Rosga 0-2-2; Ayers 2-3-8; Luek 5-0-13; Miller 2-0-4. Totals: 9-5-27
Watertown (56)—Meyers 1-0-2; Hafenstein 3-1-7; Meyer 1-1-3; Linskens 1-2-4; Schmutzler 2-0-4; Gifford 4-0-9; Hinrichs 3-0-6; Maas 1-1-3; Zuble 3-1-7; Uecke 5-0-11. Totals: 24-6-56
Janesville Parker 8 19—27
Watertown 37 19—56
3-point goals—Parker 4 (Luek 3, Ayers), Watertown 2 (Uecke, Gifford). Free throws missed—Parker 3, Watertown 11. Total fouls—Parker 11, Watertown 7