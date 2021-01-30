Saturday was a forgettable day for Janesville Parker's girls basketball team.
Verona raced out to a 28-point halftime lead and didn't let up in an 84-21 nonconference road win.
Parker (3-11) managed only three field goals the entire game.
"It's been a long season," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "We need a good reality check to see what we want to do and are willing to do these last couple of weeks.
"All season long, we have left it all on the court. The last two games, we haven't. And it shows! The season's not over, hopefully, we have more to give."
Aleyxs Luek had seven points to lead Parker, which plays at Watertown on Tuesday.
VERONA 84, PARKER 21
Verona (84)--Rupnow 4-0-10; Lambe 5-5-15; L. Stremlow 4-0-8; Burns 5-2-12; Briggs 11-0-22; Murphy 4-2-10; T. Stremlow 3-0-7. Totals: 36-9-84
Parker (21)--Rosga 0-4-4; Ayers 0-4-4; Luek 1-4-7; Booth 2-1-6. Totals: 3-13-21
Verona;38;46--84
Janesville Parker;10;11--21
3-point goals--Verona 3 (Rupnow 2, T. Stremlow), Parker 2 (Luek, Booth). Free throws missed--Verona 4, Parker 8. Total fouls--Verona 17, Parker 11